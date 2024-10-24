17 More Palestinians Killed By Zionist Bombing On Central Gaza School Latest Palestinian Death Toll: 42,847

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 25 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 17 more Palestinians were killed, including nine children, by the Zionist bombing on the Shuhada al-Nuseirat school, in the central Gaza Strip, yesterday, the Hamas-run Gaza office said.

The attack also left more than 52 others injured, and a number of persons missing, the media office said in a statement, adding that, the school sheltered thousands of displaced persons, and the majority of them are children and women.

The Zionist Defence Forces said in a statement yesterday that, the Zionist Air Force conducted a strike on“Hamas militants who were operating inside a command and control centre in Nuseirat.”

The alleged command and control centre, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Shuhada al-Nuseirat School, was used to plan and execute attacks against the Zionist troops and the regime of Israel, it added.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,847, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

