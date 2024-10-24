Smashing Launches Out Of Beta--A Smarter Way To Read And Stay On Top Of Interests, Now Includes AI Prompts Such As 'Show All Sides' Of A Story

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From the co-founder of Goodreads, Smashing launches the community and AI powered curation app that recommends the best articles, blogs, and more in your interests, along with Smashing AI Questions to bring even greater context to content.

Smashing , the app that transforms curious people

into smarter readers, today launched on out of beta. It's now possible, thanks to AI, to scour the internet daily-across articles, blogs, and podcasts-and match the best, most relevant content to a reader. Rather than just surfacing "popular" content, Smashing blends the best of AI and community curation to create personalized recommendations based on each reader's interests.

Smashing lets users create multiple interest feeds so they

can always stay on top of the things that matter most to them, whether that's companies they follow, marketing, AI, health and wellness, politics, investing, parenting, climate change, crypto, favorite sports teams, or anything else people care about.

"People online are drowning in an ever-rising sea of content," said Smashing CEO Otis Chandler. "With Smashing, I think we've come across a winning combination of people curating and an AI matching content to readers. The internet is brimming with more interesting articles, podcasts, and tweets than ever before. They're just harder to find. That's what Smashing is all about-helping people find and share the best of the best in their interests."

Today, Smashing is also launching Smashing AI Questions, which can help people become smarter readers by seeing all sides or perspectives on a story, better avoiding bias and filter bubbles. Default AI prompts, which appear on articles curated into a Smashing Overview, include 'Show all sides,' 'Tear this apart,' and 'Make this funny.' With social media littered with polarizing content and takes, Smashing AI easily provides readers a full spectrum of thought surrounding a topic, with prominent links to publisher sites. If a story consists of 10 articles, 5 social media posts, and a handful of podcasts, the reader just taps once to see how and where they differ. The potential is profound and further empowers everyone to become smarter readers instantly.

On Smashing readers

can join a community of curators who scour the internet for the best articles, podcasts, videos, tweets, across topics both large and niche, and upvote those that they think are worthwhile. Curators who are right about what others find worthwhile gain reputation in the community, measured by Curator Points (CP), which are used to highlight their comments and contributions. The Top Curators on Smashing today include accomplished journalists, entrepreneurs, media executives, software engineers, authors, and more, and we're excited to see their ranks grow now that the app has launched.

Smashing was cofounded by Otis Chandler (co-founder and former CEO of Goodreads acquired by Amazon), Greg Veen (co-founder of Typekit acquired by Adobe, and MeasureMap acquired by Google), Michael

Mraz (formerly of Condé Nast, Cool Hunting, and Hearst), and Dan Barrett (software architect & LLM whisperer). Smashing is venture backed by Blockchange, True Ventures, Offline Ventures, Advancit Capital, Power of N Ventures, and various angel investors.

About Smashing

Smashing is the very best of the internet, curated just for you. To use Smashing today, visit smashing

or download our iOS app from the App Store.

