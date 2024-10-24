SDI Presence Wins Prestigious NMSDC Supplier Of The Year Award - Class IV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT services firm, announces the firm has been honored with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Supplier of the Year Award – Class IV. This prestigious recognition underscores the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional service, fostering innovation, and supporting diversity through strategic partnership programs and a strong focus on business diversity initiatives.

About the NMSDC Supplier of the Year Award

The NMSDC Supplier of the Year Award, one of the highest honors for minority business enterprises (MBEs) in the U.S., recognizes suppliers that have demonstrated excellence in areas such as customer service, growth, innovative practices, and contributions to the community. The Class IV award, specifically, celebrates suppliers with over $50 million in annual revenues that have made a significant impact within their industries and beyond.

SDI was selected for providing remarkable IT services to its clients nationally, consistent operational excellence, and dedication to empowering communities through diverse business, talent, and neighborhood development.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the NMSDC Supplier of the Year Award," said David A. Gupta, SDI Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and collaboration we've cultivated with our customers. We believe in the power of diversity to drive innovation and create meaningful change, and this award strengthens our resolve to continue that mission."

Commitment to Diversity and Innovation

Since its founding, SDI has been a champion of diversity-not only within its own workforce but also in supporting minority-owned businesses and partners in the broader ecosystem. SDI's workforce is 50% diverse, and the firm achieved its cumulative $100M spending milestone with its diverse partners this past year. Adriene Bruce, SDI's Director of Diversity, says, "Diversity is not just a goal for us; it's essential to our growth and success."



The firm drives transformative IT initiatives for organizations across industries-including financial services, healthcare, utilities, and public sector, through digital transformation, cloud services, advisory services, and enterprise asset management solutions.

“We are proud to recognize SDI Presence for winning the 2024 NMSDC Supplier of the Year Award – Class IV,” said Phil Clement, President & CEO of World Business Chicago.“This prestigious honor not only highlights SDI's excellence in delivering innovative IT solutions but also underscores their dedication to building pathways for minority-owned businesses and creating sustainable career opportunities in our communities.”

"Being recognized by NMSDC is a testament to the values that guide us," added Hardik Bhatt, SDI CEO, "We are committed to being a partner of choice for our clients, providing them with technology solutions that enable growth, while supporting the development of minority businesses and creating family-sustaining career opportunities for residents from underserved neighborhoods."

SDI is a founding member of Xchange, an apprentice-based program that delivers locally-sourced IT services to civic-minded corporations while creating lifestyle-sustaining jobs in underrepresented neighborhoods. SDI, along with partners P33 and the Comer Foundation, have trained and graduated over 20 Chicago Southside residents into IT jobs over the past 6 months, with plans to scale to over 5,000 jobs over the next 5 years.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25+ years corporate resume, SDI delivers multi/hybrid cloud infrastructure managed services, IT consulting and advisory services, work and asset management solutions, and application managed services and modernization services to our clients. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on

