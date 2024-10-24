The Functionary Named To Prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functionary, a leading global business services provider, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious recognition highlights The Functionary's exceptional growth, innovation and dedication to excellence in the global business services industry.



The Functionary was ranked No. 1669 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list that honors the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition marks The Functionary's second consecutive appearance on the list, which has previously spotlighted notable brands like Facebook, Chobani and Microsoft.



"We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients," said Sam Darwish, CEO of The Functionary.



The Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, recognizing those with a strong business model and strategic vision. The Functionary posted an impressive 311% growth over a three-year period, a testament to the company's robust strategy and ongoing success.



To celebrate its Inc. 5000 recognition, The Functionary attended the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in California, where industry leaders gathered to discuss future growth and innovation.



"The future is bright for The Functionary, as we are committed to continuing our growth trajectory and delivering outstanding value to our customers," concluded Darwish.



As a global professional services firm specializing in consulting, technology, and outsourcing, helping businesses with digital transformation, innovation, and operational efficiency, The Functionary has handled tens of millions of support requests, earning industry-leading satisfaction scores. With over 1,200 employees across 19 countries, the company's growth is driven by its focus on People, Process and Technology (PPT).



About The Functionary



The Functionary is a global business services company, transforming ambitious visions into real success stories. With employees around the world with an array of expertise, The Functionary is uniquely positioned to bridge gaps between innovation and opportunity. Leveraging its in-depth market insights and bespoke strategies, the organization supports businesses in navigating complex international landscapes, ensuring sustainable and profitable growth. The Functionary empowers clients to thrive in an interconnected world by fostering collaboration and embracing cutting-edge technologies.



About Inc. 5000



The Inc. 5000 is an annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023.



