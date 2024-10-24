First North Korean Units Spotted In Combat Zone Of Russo-Ukrainian War Ukraine's Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first military units from North Korea have already arrived in the combat zone of the Russo-Ukrainian war after completing their training in Russia's east.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR ) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform saw.

"On October 23, 2024, they appeared in Kursk region of the Russian Federation as per reports," the defense intelligence agency noted.

It has been established that the training of North Korean is in progress at five military training grounds located in Russia's east, including Baranovskiy (Ussuriisk), Donguz (Ulan-Ude), Yekaterinoslavsky (Katerinoslavka), 248th (Knyaze-Volkonskoe) and 249th (Sergeievka).

receives from Russia nuclear tech – Ukraine's defense inte

Several weeks are allocated for interoperability setup for the North Korean troops, whom Russia intends to employ in the war against Ukraine.

According to HUR estimates, nearly 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been coached to Russia as of today, including 500 officers, with three generals among them.

Moscow has appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov as an official responsible for monitoring the training and adaptation of North Korean troops.

The soldiers dispatched by Pyongyang are equipped with ammunition, bedding, winter clothes and shoes, as well as hygiene products. In particular, Moscow will provide 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap to each of the soldiers, as per established norms.

"The Kremlin has high hopes for a North Korean component in the war against Ukraine and the global confrontation with the West," the HUR noted.

troops being engaged in Russian war - Rutt

As Ukrinform reported, on October 23, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, officially confirmed for the first time that the North Korean military had arrived in Russia. According to the Defense Secretary, at the moment, the purpose of their dispatch remains unclear.

The National Intelligence Service of South Korea previously assessed that the North Korean regime had decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.