Ukraine Planning To Create Cyber Forces As Separate Branch Of Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine discussed the establishment of Forces within the structure of the of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

The draft concept for the creation of Cyber Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces was discussed by representatives of Ukraine's Defense Forces, members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, as well as experts.

The working meeting was chaired by Lieutenant General Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The participants reviewed the main provisions of the draft concept, taking into account the experience of establishing and operating Cyber Forces in leading countries around the world.

Additionally, they analyzed the experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces in cyberspace during the defense against Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. They also defined the main tasks and functions of the Cyber Forces, based on the division of responsibilities within the security and defense sector concerning actions in cyberspace.

The General Staff emphasized that the creation of Cyber Forces as a separate branch will significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian military and ensure effective planning and execution of a full range of tasks in cyberspace, which, along with land, sea, air, and space, is recognized as a distinct operational domain.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine became the first country to create a new military branch - the Unmanned Systems Forces.