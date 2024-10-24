Norway Intends To Restrict Access To Social Networks For Children Under 15 Years Of Age

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Norwegian is preparing a bill that will restrict access to social networks for residents under the age of 15, Azernews reports.

Currently, the country already has an age restriction - it is allowed to use social networks from the age of 13. However, according to a study by the Norwegian Authority, over half of children aged 9-11 are still actively using these platforms.

The Prime stressed that the state must intervene to protect children from the influence of the "power of algorithms."

"Children should be protected from malicious content on social media. These are the big tech giants who oppose the brains of young children. We know that this is an uphill battle," he said.