Norway Intends To Restrict Access To Social Networks For Children Under 15 Years Of Age
10/24/2024 7:12:51 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Norwegian government is preparing a bill that will restrict
access to social networks for residents under the age of 15,
Currently, the country already has an age restriction - it is
allowed to use social networks from the age of 13. However,
according to a study by the Norwegian media Authority, over half of
children aged 9-11 are still actively using these platforms.
The Prime Minister stressed that the state must intervene to
protect children from the influence of the "power of
algorithms."
"Children should be protected from malicious content on social
media. These are the big tech giants who oppose the brains of young
children. We know that this is an uphill battle," he said.
