China Begins To Compete With United States In Field Of Space Tourism
10/24/2024 7:12:49 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
China is starting to compete with the United States in the field
of space tourism. So, the company of this country, Deep Blue
Aerospace, announced that it has started selling tickets to
tourists who will go into space in 2027, Azernews
reports.
The cost of a ticket for two seats on the first ship to fly into
space will be 1.5 million yuan (thousands of US dollars in
2011).
Tickets for "Deep Blue Aerospace" will go on sale on October 24.
The company plans to introduce more tickets next month. Passengers
will go into space on a suborbital flight, which means that the
rocket will reach space, but not orbit.
Along with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX, the
Chinese company also plans to develop the commercial passenger
flight industry. Deep Blue Aerospace says the large-scale
commercialization of space tourism using reusable rockets is
crucial to reduce high launch costs. He noted that he plans to
launch a launch vehicle from orbit in the first quarter of
2025.
Other Chinese companies have announced plans to enter the space
tourism sector. In May, the state-backed startup CAS Space
announced that it would begin space tourism flights by 2028.
