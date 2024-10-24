Scientific Session On Topic Archaeological Research Of Shusha And Its Surroundings Held
10/24/2024
Fatima Latifova
On October 23, 2024, in connection with the declaration of the
city of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World" for
2024, a scientific session on the topic "Archaeological Research of
Shusha and its Surroundings" was organized by the Council of Young
Scientists and Specialists (CYSS) of the Institute of Archaeology
and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan
(AMEA), Azernews reports.
The event was opened with a speech by the scientific secretary
of the Institute, PhD in History, Associate Professor Ellada
Bakirova, who noted that the history of archaeological research in
Shusha dates back to the 19th century, and provided a brief
overview of the research work carried out by the Institute in the
city of Shusha and the surrounding areas since its liberation. She
emphasized that young people represent the present and future of
science, including archaeology, and should therefore be eager to
share their research and become the driving force behind scientific
events.
Next, the chairwoman of the Council of Young Scientists and
Specialists of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, Nigar
Mustafayeva, greeted the participants and, in her speech,
highlighted the importance of the successful work and
archaeological research being conducted in the territories
liberated from occupation.
At the scientific session, presentations were given by young
scientists and specialists from various scientific institutions.
Senior researcher of the "Monitoring and Evaluation of Field
Research" department of the Institute of Archaeology and
Anthropology, PhD in History Gulan Aliyeva spoke on "The Monuments
of Garabagh in Archaeological Research," head of the "International
Relations of Caucasian Countries" department of the Institute of
Caucasian Studies, PhD in History, and chairwoman of the CYSS of
the Institute, Gunel Musayeva, on "The Strategic Importance of the
City of Shusha," head of the "Religion and Social Thought"
department of the Institute of Oriental Studies named after
academician Z.M. Bunyadov, PhD in Philosophy and CYSS chairman
Elnur Mustafayev, on "The Importance of Shusha's Epigraphic
Monuments in the Study of Historical Processes," researcher of the
Radiation Problems Institute Aybeniz Ahmadova on "The Application
of Radiocarbon and Spectroscopic Methods in the Archaeological
Research of Garabagh," CYSS chairwoman of the Institute of
Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of the Ministry of Science and
Education of Azerbaijan, PhD in Biology Nargiz Bayramova on
"Biodiversity of Garabagh: Soil and Water Resources," and
laboratory head of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology
Ajdar Babazadeh on "International Archaeological Research in Shusha
Fortresses-2024."
