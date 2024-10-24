Scientific Session On Topic Archaeological Research Of Shusha And Its Surroundings Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On October 23, 2024, in connection with the declaration of the city of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World" for 2024, a scientific session on the topic "Archaeological Research of Shusha and its Surroundings" was organized by the Council of Young Scientists and Specialists (CYSS) of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (AMEA), Azernews reports.

The event was opened with a speech by the scientific secretary of the Institute, PhD in History, Associate Professor Ellada Bakirova, who noted that the history of archaeological research in Shusha dates back to the 19th century, and provided a brief overview of the research work carried out by the Institute in the city of Shusha and the surrounding areas since its liberation. She emphasized that young people represent the present and future of science, including archaeology, and should therefore be eager to share their research and become the driving force behind scientific events.

Next, the chairwoman of the Council of Young Scientists and Specialists of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, Nigar Mustafayeva, greeted the participants and, in her speech, highlighted the importance of the successful work and archaeological research being conducted in the territories liberated from occupation.

At the scientific session, presentations were given by young scientists and specialists from various scientific institutions. Senior researcher of the "Monitoring and Evaluation of Field Research" department of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, PhD in History Gulan Aliyeva spoke on "The Monuments of Garabagh in Archaeological Research," head of the "International Relations of Caucasian Countries" department of the Institute of Caucasian Studies, PhD in History, and chairwoman of the CYSS of the Institute, Gunel Musayeva, on "The Strategic Importance of the City of Shusha," head of the "Religion and Social Thought" department of the Institute of Oriental Studies named after academician Z.M. Bunyadov, PhD in Philosophy and CYSS chairman Elnur Mustafayev, on "The Importance of Shusha's Epigraphic Monuments in the Study of Historical Processes," researcher of the Radiation Problems Institute Aybeniz Ahmadova on "The Application of Radiocarbon and Spectroscopic Methods in the Archaeological Research of Garabagh," CYSS chairwoman of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, PhD in Biology Nargiz Bayramova on "Biodiversity of Garabagh: Soil and Water Resources," and laboratory head of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology Ajdar Babazadeh on "International Archaeological Research in Shusha Fortresses-2024."