Pres. Erdogan: UNSC Inaction On Genocide In Gaza Emboldens Perpetrators

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed the UN Security Council failure to stop the atrocity in Gaza Strip, saying the Council inaction encouraged the Israeli forces to commit more genocidal acts.

The Security Council failed in its duty to prevent the situation in Gaza from getting worse, thus emboldening the perpetrators and undermining faith in a rules-based world order, he said in a message to a celebration marking the 79th anniversary of the UN.

"Sadly, the Security Council, which is endowed with the broadest powers for this purpose, is currently mired in inertia due to its helplessness in the face of developments that trample both international law and human dignity," Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted him as saying.

"It is now vital for the Security Council to take and implement the measures required by international law before the current situation in the Middle East escalates into a more destructive and widespread crisis," he said.

He further said that as the UN marks its anniversary, it does so with a heavy heart due to the record number of personnel lost in Gaza and other conflict zones, ongoing attacks on peacekeeping missions, and the Secretary-General being labeled an "unwanted person."

"However, the destruction caused by conflicts around the world, the increasingly expanding and deepening state of hunger and poverty, and the toxic spread of Islamophobia and racism are raising the duties and responsibilities of the UN more and more each day.

"The proper fulfillment of this responsibility can only be achieved by ensuring the appropriate conditions for all of the UN core organs, including the Security Council, to effectively carry out their functions," he added.

Erdogan concluded his message celebrating the day and commemorating the UN personnel who lost their lives in doing their job, according to the AA report. (end)

aas









MENAFN24102024000071011013ID1108816901