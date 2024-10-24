Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Northern army commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Thursday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir valley and asked the forces to remain vigilant.
“#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC, accompanied by #GOC #ChinarCorps, visited #Shalateng Garrison under #CIFKilo to review the security situation,” the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.
The Army said the commander exhorted all ranks to uphold professionalism, stay vigilant and steadfast in counter-terror operations.
