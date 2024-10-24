Burson Bolsters Corporate Affairs With Two Leadership Appointments

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - The Burson Group is bolstering its corporate affairs offering, naming two senior leaders - Steve Behm and Dan Doherty - to new roles.



Behm will be joining Burson as Americas chair of corporate affairs from Real Chemistry, where he spent the last 14 months or so leading the agency's crisis communications and reputation practice. He moved to Real Chemistry after 18 years with Edelman.



Before departing Edelman, Behm led the firm's US crisis, risk and reputation practice. He also led the agency's Southern region business, which doubled in size over three years. Behm will formally join Burson Nov. 11.



Doherty, meanwhile, has been promoted to the newly created role of global head of corporate affairs for Axicom, Burson's tech specialty agency.



Doherty has been with Burson for eight years, most recently serving as the firm's North American practice chair, global corporate affairs. He brings deep expertise in navigating sensitive issues faced by companies in the technology, CPG, and energy sectors.











