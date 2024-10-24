DIFC Continues To Drive Global Action In Shaping Greener Economies – Announces 2Nd Edition Of The Future Sustainability Forum In Dubai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



DIFC's forum aligns with vision of UAE's leadership to fast-track the transition to greener economies through sustainable technology, and finance, energy, and waste management.

Second edition of the Future Sustainability Forum takes place in Dubai on 4 and 5 December. Coinciding with first anniversary of COP28 being held in the UAE, the Forum is a step towards accelerating efforts to meet the Paris Agreement goals and the UN SDGs 2030.

Dubai, UAE, 24th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, announces the 2nd edition of the Future Sustainability Forum. Scheduled for 4 and 5 December 2024 at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, the Forum will focus on mobilising sustainable practices, engaging in influential discussions on sustainable development, working towards environmental conservation, social equity and innovation.







The announcement of the 2nd edition of the Forum underscores DIFC's commitment to advancing UAE sustainability priorities alongside initiatives such as the DIFC Sustainable Finance Catalyst which aims to grow sustainable finance flows from Dubai to USD 100+ billion by 2030.

The Forum coincides with the first anniversary of COP28 being hosted in the UAE and is set to attract over 3,000 participants. The event will mobilise industry leaders, investors, tech disruptors, and policymakers into achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributing to the delivery of the Paris Agreement, whilst aiming to channel investment flows between the global north and south to accelerate climate action.

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority and Co-Chair of the Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group , said,“The DIFC organised Future Sustainability Forum is a vital platform for collaborative action towards a more sustainable future. As the global economic landscape evolves, so must our commitment to responsible and inclusive growth. At DIFC, we are proud to be convening this gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address the most pressing environmental and social challenges of our time. Together, we can forge new pathways to a more resilient and sustainable future for financial services and other important industries.”

Dr Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Bank of Dubai , the presenting sponsor of the Forum, stated,“Commercial Bank of Dubai is proud to support the UAE's sustainability ambitions through our participation in the Future Sustainability Forum 2024 as Presenting Sponsor. Our proactive approach in addressing environmental challenges, exemplified by the successful issuance of CBD's inaugural green bond, demonstrates our alignment with global environmental goals.”

The Forum will address critical sustainability issues across eight core pillars spanning different industries including banking and finance, construction, renewable and future energy, transportation and mobility, manufacturing and production, recycling and waste management, sustainable technology, and agriculture and food production.

In addition to the packed conference agenda that will feature over 100 sustainability and climate action expert speakers, the Forum will bring together the most innovative solutions and service providers from across the global sustainability landscape through the Climate Action & Renewable Energy Expo (CARE).

Government entities in the UAE have spearheaded a range of comprehensive sustainability programmes in the pursuit of a net-zero future. Initiatives such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, and the UAE Vision 2070, emphasise on a commitment to renewable energy adoption, water conservation, waste management, and sustainable urban development.

For more information and to register, please visit the Future Sustainability Forum website.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of 43,800 professionals working across over 6,150 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc , or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

