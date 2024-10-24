US Election 2024: Trump Makes Daring Promise To 'Launch Largest Deportation'of Illegal Immigrants. Here's His Plan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President and presidential candidate Donald reaffirmed his hardline stance on immigration, promising to deport millions of undocumented immigrants if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking at a rally in Duluth, Georgia, on Wednesday, Trump declared, "Immediately upon taking the oath of office, I will launch the largest deportation programme in American history."

Immediate Border Control plans

Trump 's plan includes shutting down the border to illegal migration within the "first hour of the first day" of his administration.

| Trump's warning at 'The Man You Don't Know' premiere, 'They cheat like hell'

Trump has repeatedly stressed that addressing illegal immigration will be a primary focus if he wins a second term, describing the ongoing situation as a national crisis. Here's a summary of his recent remarks regarding illegal migrants and the necessity for their deportation:

Calls for extreme measures

At a rally on October 11 in Aurora, Colorado , Trump escalated his anti-immigration rhetoric by advocating for the death penalty for migrants who kill US citizens or law enforcement officers. He announced his intention to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target "every illegal migrant criminal network operating within the US." This initiative, termed "Operation Aurora ," aims to focus on gang members and criminal elements among immigrants. Trump described numerous towns in the US as "invaded" by migrants and promised to protect communities from what he labelled“bloodthirsty criminals.”

| Why Tim Walz believes Donald Trump 'will not be President again' Warnings of rising migrant crime

During a rally on September 8 in Colorado, Trump warned that the US is experiencing an alarming surge in“migrant crime,” asserting that the situation will worsen. "Crime is through the roof, and you haven't seen the migrant crime yet," he told supporters, adding, "It's vicious, and it's only just beginning." He singled out Colorado, alleging that migrants are "taking over sections of the state" and ominously suggested that reclaiming control would be“a bloody story”.

| Kamala Harris issues dire warning:'Trump wants unchecked power'; cites new claim Commitment to mass deportation

On August 13, in a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Trump reiterated his commitment to strict immigration enforcement if re-elected. He asserted, "You have millions of people coming in a month," and promised to implement the "largest deportation in the history of this country" to combat illegal immigration.

| Trump doubles down on controversial claims about migrants eating pets Concerns over Election Day disruptions

In a Fox News interview on October 13, Trump expressed concerns about potential disruptions on Election Day, warning of "outside agitators" while emphasising what he described as "the enemy from within." He claimed that radical left groups represent a greater threat than external actors and suggested that the situation could be managed by deploying the National Guard or, if necessary, the military. "We have some very bad people, radical left lunatics, and I think they're the bigger problem," he stated. "If necessary, it should be handled by the National Guard, or even by the military if needed, because they can't let that happen."

Acknowledging military involvement

In an interview with TIME magazine in April, Trump predicted an influx of illegal immigrants, estimating that by the end of President Biden's term, there could be as many as 20 million undocumented individuals in the country. He characterised the rise of crime linked to migrants as a significant concern, citing incidents in major cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

| Why Elon Musk, the world's richest man, wants Donald Trump to be US President

Trump also noted the importance of local law enforcement in his plan, stating,“We will absolutely start with the criminals that are coming in.” Regarding military involvement, he expressed a willingness to utilise the National Guard to maintain order, asserting, "If I thought things were getting out of control, I would have no problem using the military." He maintained that while he prefers the National Guard, he would not hesitate to involve the military if deemed necessary to ensure safety and law enforcement in the country.