Jammu And Kashmir News: Army Vehicle Attacked Near Gulmarg's Botapathri, 2 Soldiers, 2 Civilian Porters Killed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An vehicle was attacked near Botapather in Jammu and Kashmir 's Gulmarg on Thursday evening. At least two and two civilian porters were killed in the terror attack.

The vehicle attacked belonged to the 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), India Today reported. It was en route from Botapathr and was part of a convoy in Baramulla when the terrorists launched an attack.

Earlier news agency ANI-citing army officials-reported that a civilian porter was killed in the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah , who is on his first official visit to the national capital, Delhi, after assuming office condemned the attack and said that the recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said,“Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that injured make a complete & swift recovery.”

Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over to him a resolution seeking early restoration of statehood to the union territory. He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought cooperation for an improved security situation in the union territory.

The Gulmarg attack comes hours after terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district today morning. Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said.

Earlier on Sunday, 5 non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack at a workers' camp in Ganderbal district , while a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.