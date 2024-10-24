From Frustration To Fatality: The Disturbing Story Of A Texas Office Shooting

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Texas man, who was "obsessed" with his co-worker, shot her five times, resulting in her death, according to police, as per a report. He allegedly believed she was taking unauthorized breaks that were too long.

Police said Travis Merrill, 51, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his co-worker, Tamhara Collazo, who was shot and killed at her desk inside Allegiance Trucks in Lewisville on Thursday.

An arrest warrant affidavit, Fox Affiliate KDFW reports, reveals that during an interview with detectives, Merrill admitted to being "obsessed" with Collazo and growing increasingly frustrated by what he deemed her unauthorized breaks. The report indicates that Collazo had previously reported Merrill's behavior to human resources, requesting he stop watching her during her breaks. Following this complaint, he was required to attend counseling before being allowed to return to work.

Upon his return, Merrill felt that Collazo intentionally avoided him, intensifying his anger. In the months leading up to the incident, he reportedly began purchasing firearms and practicing with them at home. He later admitted to bringing guns to work on multiple occasions, stating that it "didn't feel like the right time" to use them.

On the day of the shooting, Merrill followed Collazo to her car during her lunch break and observed her as she sat inside. He then retrieved two revolvers from his vehicle. As Collazo re-entered the building, he followed her to her cubicle, where he "ambushed" her, firing several rounds. Police reported that she was struck five times in front of two dozen coworkers.

Merrill subsequently surrendered to authorities, providing them with detailed accounts of Collazo's breaks and the duration of each. He expressed to detectives that he wanted her to feel pain for the suffering he believed she had caused him, stating he had intentionally planned the shooting to occur in front of his colleagues.

He is currently being held in Denton County Jail, facing a murder charge with a bond set at $10 million.

In response to the tragic incident, Allegiance Trucking released a statement to KDFW about the shooting expressing their support for Collazo's family and employees, noting that they have closed their Lewisville office indefinitely. The company emphasized its commitment to cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues, while also acknowledging the broader issue of gun violence affecting workplaces across the nation.