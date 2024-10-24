'Why Is Madhabi Buch Reluctant To Answer Questions?': Rahul Gandhi's Fresh Attack As SEBI Chief Skips PAC Meeting

(MENAFN- Live Mint) leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday after the Sebi chief failed to appear before a Parliamentary committee. The Leader of Opposition also sought to know who was“behind the plan” to protect her from being answerable to the panel.

“Why is Madhabi Buch reluctant to answer questions before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament? Who is behind the plan to protect her from being answerable to the PAC?” the Raebareli MP asked.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal (who heads the PAC) had earlier told reporters that Buch informed she was 'not in a position to travel to Delhi'.

US-based short seller Hindenburg Research had earlier alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against the Adani group may be because Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

(With inputs from agencies)