US Election 2024: Walz Warns Of 'Promised Corruption' As Trump Vows To Appoint Elon Musk

(MENAFN- Live Mint) vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz at a recent rally alongside former President Barack Obama, took a sharp jab at Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump, warning voters of and mocking their alliance. Walz referred to Musk as Trump's unofficial "running mate" and criticized the billionaire's involvement in Trump's re-election campaign, suggesting Musk is attempting to "buy an election".

"Elon's on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dip**** on these things," Walz quipped. He was referencing Musk's enthusiastic appearance alongside at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this month, where Musk, donning a MAGA hat, expressed strong support for Trump's re-election bid.

Walz sees this part of a broader threat. "Donald Trump is promising corruption right before our eyes," Walz warned.“And you know what? I don't believe he keeps many promises, but he'll keep that one.”

Walz also addressed Trump's vow to appoint Musk to a commission overseeing government efficiency if he wins the election. He described it as a blatant signal of cronyism and corruption, saying, "Here's the good news, Madison: Donald Trump is never going to be president and Elon Musk is never going to run anything."

Musk hits back on X

Shortly after Walz 's comments, Musk responded on social media, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "You're gonna lose." He added that sparing the American public from enduring four years of Walz's speeches was "worth it".

Trump and Musk team up on the campaign trail

Musk's presence at Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania, rally marked a rare public appearance on the campaign trail for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. Mus k called the 2024 election "the most important of our lifetime" and echoed Trump's rhetoric, warning that Democrats are seeking to dismantle fundamental rights such as free speech and the right to bear arms. "Trump must win to preserve the Constitution, to preserve democracy in America."

Trump, who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler just months ago, touted Musk's endorsement as a major boost to his campaign.

Walz praises John Kelly's criticism of Trump

In another stinging rebuke of Trump, Walz applauded former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for speaking out against his former boss. Kelly recently revealed alarming comments made by Trump, including praise for Adolf Hitler, and warned of the dangers of a second Trump term.

"As John Kelly said, Donald Trump doesn't understand the Constitution, nor does he respect the rule of law," Walz said, after casting his vote in Minnesota. "If there was ever a red line, he has stepped across it."

Kelly's statements, first reported by The Atlantic, accused Trump of planning to misuse the military to target political enemies, a claim that Walz underscored in his rally speech. "Donald Trump made it very clear that this election is about him taking full control of the military to use against his political enemies," Walz stated.

Walz's remarks reflect a growing narrative among Democrats that Trump's re-election poses a serious threat to American democracy. As Election Day approaches, Walz urged the public to heed the warnings of figures like Kelly, who have firsthand experience working with Trump.

With just weeks until the 2024 election, the stakes are high. Democrats are rallying to defeat Trump, and Musk's prominent involvement in the campaign adds an extra layer of intensity. As both sides brace for a highly contentious election, Walz and Kelly are sounding the alarm, warning that the future of American democracy is at risk.