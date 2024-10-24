Brazil’S October IPCA-15 Inflation Rate At 0.54% As Transportation Costs Decline
Date
10/24/2024 7:00:33 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15) for October recorded an inflation rate of 0.54%. This figure reflects various economic factors, including a notable decrease in transportation costs, which fell by 0.33%.
The drop in transportation prices was primarily influenced by a significant reduction in airfare costs and the provision of free public transport on election day, October 6.
Among the nine categories monitored, transportation was the only one to experience a price decline. This decrease contributed negatively by 0.07 percentage points to the overall inflation rate.
Had transportation prices remained stable, the IPCA-15 would have increased to 0.61%. This recent decline follows previous increases in transportation costs, which rose by 1.12% in July and 0.83% in August.
Specifically, airfare prices saw a substantial drop of 11.40%, impacting the IPCA-15 by a negative 0.08 percentage points.
Public transportation also experienced a decrease of 3.22%, driven by lower fares for urban buses (down 2.49%), trains (down 1.59%), and metro services (down 1.28%).
Fuel prices reflected minimal change, with an overall negative variation of 0.01%. The price of vehicular gas decreased by 0.71%, while diesel saw a reduction of 0.23%. Conversely, ethanol prices increased slightly by 0.02%, and gasoline prices remained stable.
These trends highlight how external factors, such as government initiatives during elections, can significantly influence consumer costs. Market fluctuations also play a major role in shaping overall inflation rates in Brazil.
MENAFN24102024007421016031ID1108816807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.