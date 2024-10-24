(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15) for October recorded an inflation rate of 0.54%. This figure reflects various economic factors, including a notable decrease in costs, which fell by 0.33%.



The drop in transportation prices was primarily influenced by a significant reduction in airfare costs and the provision of free public on election day, October 6.



Among the nine categories monitored, transportation was the only one to experience a price decline. This decrease contributed negatively by 0.07 percentage points to the overall inflation rate.



Had transportation prices remained stable, the IPCA-15 would have increased to 0.61%. This recent decline follows previous increases in transportation costs, which rose by 1.12% in July and 0.83% in August.



Specifically, airfare prices saw a substantial drop of 11.40%, impacting the IPCA-15 by a negative 0.08 percentage points.







Public transportation also experienced a decrease of 3.22%, driven by lower fares for urban buses (down 2.49%), trains (down 1.59%), and metro services (down 1.28%).



Fuel prices reflected minimal change, with an overall negative variation of 0.01%. The price of vehicular gas decreased by 0.71%, while diesel saw a reduction of 0.23%. Conversely, ethanol prices increased slightly by 0.02%, and gasoline prices remained stable.



These trends highlight how external factors, such as government initiatives during elections, can significantly influence consumer costs. Market fluctuations also play a major role in shaping overall inflation rates in Brazil.

