Bishops Of Mozambique Warn: Certifying Election Results Is Endorsing A Lie

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Catholic bishops of Mozambique have made a rare intervention in politics, denouncing the recent as fraudulent.



Their statement underscores the severity of electoral manipulation that prompted such a response from religious leaders. On October 9, 2024, millions of Mozambicans were eligible to vote in presidential, parliamentary, and provincial elections.



However, the bishops expressed deep concern over the integrity of this process, stating that certifying the election results would amount to endorsing a lie. This strong stance indicates that the alleged rigging must be egregious.



Reports have surfaced detailing serious irregularities, including ballot box stuffing and forged polling station results sheets. The bishops emphasized that these actions have severely undermined public trust in electoral institutions.



They noted that over half of registered voters abstained from participating, marking the highest abstention rate in Mozambique's multi-party election history.







The bishops also condemned the recent murders of two opposition figures, Elvino Dias and Paulo Guambe. These killings occurred just days after the elections and are part of a broader pattern of violence aimed at silencing dissent.

Political Tensions Rise in Mozambique

Dias contested the election results through legal efforts, while Guambe served as a leader within the PODEMOS party. Their deaths have heightened fears of political repression.



In their statement, the bishops called for thorough investigations into these murders and other electoral irregularities. They warned that ongoing violence could lead to further instability in Mozambique and urged all parties to engage in dialogue for reconciliation.



This intervention by the bishops is particularly noteworthy. By addressing these critical issues, they highlight their moral responsibility and the urgent need for accountability in Mozambique's political system.



Their call for transparency underscores a commitment to fostering a more just society. As tensions rise in Mozambique , many citizens are left questioning the legitimacy of their elected leaders.



The bishops' condemnation serves as a crucial reminder to uphold democracy through fair practices and respect for human dignity.

