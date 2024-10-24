France Faces Loss Of Uranium Supply From Niger As Iran Pursues Nuclear Material

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Orano, a major French nuclear company, has decided to suspend its uranium operations in Niger. This move comes after months of halted exports and a breakdown in communication with Niger's new military government.



The suspension will take effect at the end of October 2024. Niger is a significant player in the global uranium market, supplying about 15% to 20% of France's uranium needs.



This reliance on Niger's resources raises serious questions about the future of France's nuclear power generation, which accounts for around 70% of its electricity.



The recent coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has led to deteriorating relations between Niger and France, complicating the supply chain for uranium.



The military junta, led by General Abdourahamane Tiani, has been vocal about severing ties with France. They view France as a former colonial power that has exploited Niger's resources.







As tensions rise, the junta has revoked mining licenses held by Orano, further jeopardizing France's energy security. Analysts warn that losing access to this uranium could disrupt electricity production in France.

Geopolitical Implications of Niger's Uranium Resources

Nuclear power is a cornerstone of the country's energy strategy. While Orano insists it can source uranium from other countries like Kazakhstan and Canada, the immediate impact of losing Niger's supply cannot be overlooked.



The company estimates that around 1,050 tons of uranium concentrate worth approximately €300 million ($336 million) is currently stranded due to export blockages.



As France grapples with these challenges, other nations are eyeing Niger's uranium resources. Russia has expressed interest in acquiring Orano 's assets in Niger, potentially allowing it to strengthen its foothold in the region.



Niger has recently ratified an agreement with Turkey to initiate exploration work. Reports further indicate that Russia's state nuclear company, Rosatom, is negotiating with Nigeria's military authorities for mining permits.



Additionally, Iran has emerged as another player in this evolving narrative. The Iranian government is reportedly working on a deal to purchase 300 metric tons of uranium ore from Niger. The deal is valued at over $56 million.

Uranium Exports from Niger to Iran

This uranium could be crucial for Iran's controversial nuclear program, raising alarms among Western nations concerned about nuclear proliferation.



The implications of these developments are profound. If Iran successfully acquires this uranium, it could bolster its efforts to develop nuclear weapons capabilities.



In exchange for the uranium, Iran has promised economic aid and military support to Niger, including drones and surface-to-air missiles.



Niger's junta faces immense pressure to secure economic stability amid sanctions and diplomatic isolation following the coup.



With limited options for revenue generation and rising inflation, selling uranium to countries like Russia and Iran may seem like an attractive solution.



This situation highlights the complexities of international relations in the Sahel region. As Niger shifts away from its historical ties with France towards alliances with Russia and Iran, the geopolitical landscape is rapidly changing.



For France, losing access to Nigerien uranium presents a significant challenge to its energy security and could lead to increased scrutiny over its reliance on nuclear power.



As negotiations unfold between Niger and these new partners, the future of uranium exports remains uncertain. The outcome will not only affect France but could also reshape power dynamics across West Africa and beyond.

