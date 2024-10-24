Zambia Aims To Boost Copper Production And Reclaim Top Position In Africa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Zambia is launching a bold initiative to transform its copper sector, aiming to increase production from around 800,000 metric tons to an impressive 3 million metric tons by 2031.



This goal reflects the country's desire to reclaim its status as a leading copper producer in Africa. To achieve this target, the Zambian plans to partner with private investors.



This involves transferring over 40 mining licenses from the Mines to a state-owned enterprise. This entity will negotiate with international companies interested in minority stakes.



This arrangement allows them to participate in Zambia's mining ventures while the government retains oversight. The Zambian copper industry has faced challenges in recent years, including political instability and fluctuating tax policies.



In 2023, the country experienced a significant drop in copper output, reaching a 14-year low of 698,566 metric tons. This decline highlights the urgent need for revitalization within the sector.







To attract investment, Zambia will provide results from a comprehensive aerial geophysical survey funded by the state. This survey will help identify mineral-rich areas and support exploration efforts.

Zambia's Strategy for Enhancing Copper Production

The government's strategy also includes regulatory reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in mining operations.



Several major mining companies are already active in Zambia. First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Barrick Gold Corp., and Vedanta Resources Ltd. are key players that could significantly contribute to increased production.



These firms have shown interest in expanding their operations, aligning with Zambia's goals. The projected increase in production has substantial economic implications for Zambia.



Copper is vital for the economy, accounting for over 70% of export earnings. A rise in production could stabilize national revenue and strengthen the economy amid global market fluctuations.



Moreover, this expansion could create thousands of jobs, benefiting local communities and reducing poverty levels. Increased mining activities will also necessitate improvements in infrastructure, particularly in energy supply and transportation.



These enhancements are expected to stimulate broader economic growth. Geopolitically, Zambia's push to boost copper production comes at a critical time.



This effort aligns with the surging global demand for copper, which is essential for renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles.



By enhancing its production capacity, Zambia can strengthen relationships with major economies seeking reliable sources of copper.



In summary, Zambia's ambitious plan to quadruple copper production represents a significant opportunity for economic growth and geopolitical positioning.



By leveraging state resources and attracting private partnerships, Zambia aims to revitalize its mining sector while addressing the global demand for copper.

MENAFN24102024007421016031ID1108816798