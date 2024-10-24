U.S. Renewable Energy Generation Up 200% From 2014 Levels: Report

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A new report from non-profit organizations Environment America and Frontier Group says that the amount of generated in the U.S. from sources such as solar, wind and geothermal has risen 200% in the last decade.

According to the report, entitled "Renewables on the Rise," adoption of renewable energy across America tripled between 2014 and 2023.

Specifically, the amount of energy generated from solar, wind and geothermal in 2023 totaled 679,818 GWh, up 200% from 226,356 GWh in 2014.

Additionally, nearly 18% of national retail electricity sales in 2023 came from solar, wind and geothermal sources, up from just 6% in 2014.

Environment America, which is made up of 30 state-based environmental groups, and think tank Frontier Group used data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Department of Energy to show the progress being made with clean energy sources.

The top five U.S. states when it comes to %RenewableEnergy are Texas, California, Oklahoma, Iowa and Kansas.

Today, 15 states get 30% or more of their electricity from renewable sources, up from only two states back in 2014.

The report also highlights strong growth in solar generation in states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas.

Overall, the US saw a more than 700% rise in %SolarPowered energy generation between 2014 and 2023.

The report states that the rise of solar-powered energy is likely to continue in coming years as solar now accounts for 61% of total clean energy capacity added across America.