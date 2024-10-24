Israeli Airstrike Targeting Car In Mount Lebanon Leaves Two Casualties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Two civilians were killed in an Israeli on Thursday on areas in western Lebanon.

In statements, local sources said that the Israeli airstrike targeted a car in the Aley district in Mount Lebanon Governorate, killing two people.

Since Oct. 5, the Israeli entity has escalated its aggression on Lebanese territory, causing the death and injury of thousands of civilians and the displacement of more than one million people.