Israeli Airstrike Targeting Car In Mount Lebanon Leaves Two Casualties
Date
10/24/2024 2:58:03 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: Two civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday on areas in western Lebanon.
In statements, local sources said that the Israeli airstrike targeted a car in the Aley district in Mount Lebanon Governorate, killing two people.
Since Oct. 5, the Israeli entity has escalated its aggression on Lebanese territory, causing the death and injury of thousands of civilians and the displacement of more than one million people.
MENAFN24102024000063011010ID1108816772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.