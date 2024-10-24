Tesla Lifts Nasdaq While IBM, Boeing Weigh On Dow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Wall Street mostly rose early Thursday following strong from Tesla, but the Dow was dragged lower by IBM results and a vote of workers prolonging the strike.

Analysts pointed to a retreat in US Treasury yields as supportive of equities, along with benign US jobless claim data that suggested the remains solid.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 42,343.39.

The broad-based added 0.1 percent at 5,805.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 18,352.34.

Among individual companies, IBM sank 6.8 percent as it reported a $330 million quarterly loss on lower than expected revenues. However, the tech company said it is well positioned given major investments in artificial intelligence and other in-demand technology.

Boeing dropped 1.9 percent after a machinist union voted by nearly two-thirds to reject the company's latest contract, extending a nearly six-week strike.

But Tesla surged 17.5 percent after reporting better than expected earnings as Elon Musk offered a bullish outlook on 2025 auto sales and technology programs.