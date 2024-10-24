La Liga Working With FIFA To Take Barcelona-Atletico Madrid Game To Miami

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Madrid: La is trying to get approval to play a match between and Atletico Madrid in Miami in December.

The league said its partner in the U.S., Relevent Sports, is working with to make sure the league is cleared to host the match outside of Spain.

The league first tried to play a regular season match in the United States about five years ago, but its plans at the time were scrapped after opposition by Spain's federation and the players' union.

Staging the match abroad is part of the league's goal of promoting football and its brand in other countries. It has been expanding internationally for some time, hoping to close the gap on the powerful English Premier League.

Critics say playing abroad would create unfair competition in the league.