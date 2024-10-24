Egypt's Al-Sisi Calls For South-South Cooperation To Counter Global Challenges

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) KAZAN – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi called for increased South-South cooperation as a means to counter global crises during a speech at the BRICS Plus outreach meeting in Kazan on Thursday.

“It stands as a for cooperation and mutual respect among nations, while also reflecting the grouping's commitment to intensifying consultations and effective coordination with friendly and influential countries beyond its membership. This aims to achieve our shared interests,” Al-Sisi said.

He warned that the current global landscape is“marked by crises and complex challenges,” with“protectionist tendencies and unilateral policies” threatening the credibility of the multilateral international system.

“Amidst this fragmentation, Egypt believes it is essential for developing countries to unite and strengthen South-South cooperation,” Sisi said.“This is crucial as a means to address the current challenges.”

Egypt, Al-Sisi stressed, has long been a leader in fostering cooperation among developing nations.

Al-Sisi also condemned the ongoing Israeli agression in Gaza, which he called an“unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”





“This constitutes the most compelling evidence of the state our world and the international system have reached, devoid of principles and characterized by double standards,” he said.“Moreover, there is a lack of accountability and justice regarding the violations committed against international covenants and the rules of international law and humanitarian law.”

Sisi urged the international community to work together to stop the escalation of violence in the Middle East and prevent the conflict from spiralling into a full-scale war. He also warned that ongoing conflicts in the region are negatively impacting international trade and global supply chains.



Looking towards the future, Al-Sisi urged members of the BRICS Plus to:



Maximise the utilisation of multilateral development banks to enhance their ability to facilitate developing countries' access to concessional financing, including climate finance. Sisi highlighted the role of the New Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in providing financing for development projects.

Strengthen South-South cooperation and intensify the exchange of expertise across diverse fields. He highlighted the need to implement joint projects for mutual benefit. Continue cooperation and consultations among developing countries to ensure the effectiveness of the multilateral international system. He stressed the importance of countering attempts to impose unilateral policies that harm countries' interests.

“In concluding my address, I assure you of Egypt's full commitment to strengthening joint work and cooperation between the BRICS grouping and the Global South, in a way that achieves our shared goals and the aspirations of our people for a brighter future,” Al-Sisi said.



