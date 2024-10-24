Century Communities Announces October Grand Opening Events In Merced, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Both Grand Opening events will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 12 to 3 p.m., featuring seasonal festivities, model tours, and limited-time savings opportunities.
"We're thrilled to welcome homebuyers to these anticipated new communities in fast-growing Merced," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "Boasting modern open-concept floor plans on large homesites-and at a great value-we look forward to helping local homebuyers find their dream home."
MORE ABOUT SUNDIAL AT BELLEVUE RANCH
Grand Opening on October 26 | 12 to 3 p.m.
Pumpkin patch with complimentary take-home pumpkin
Now selling from the mid $400s
Single- and two-story floor plans
Generous homesites
3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages
1,415 to 2,287 square feet
Covered patios on select plans
Close proximity to UC Merced
Quick walk to university shuttle stop
Sales Center:
4634 Jema Way
Merced, CA 95348
209.262.3452
MORE ABOUT SOLERA III
Grand Opening on October 26 | 12 to 3 p.m.
Complimentary food truck
Sales start on 10/26 from the low $400s
Single- and two-story floor plans
Generous homesites
3 bed, 2 to 2.5 bath, 2-bay garages
1,290 to 1,777 square feet
Side-load garage on select plans
Close proximity to Highway 99 and Campus Parkway
Sales Center:
208 Nadine Street
Merced, CA 95341
209.262.3451
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.
How it works:
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
