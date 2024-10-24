Century Communities Announces October Grand Opening Events In Merced, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Both Grand Opening events will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 12 to 3 p.m., featuring seasonal festivities, model tours, and limited-time savings opportunities.

"We're thrilled to welcome homebuyers to these anticipated new communities in fast-growing Merced," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "Boasting modern open-concept floor plans on large homesites-and at a great value-we look forward to helping local homebuyers find their dream home."

MORE ABOUT SUNDIAL AT BELLEVUE RANCH



Grand Opening on October 26 | 12 to 3 p.m.

Pumpkin patch with complimentary take-home pumpkin





Now selling from the mid $400s

Single- and two-story floor plans

Generous homesites

3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

1,415 to 2,287 square feet

Covered patios on select plans

Close proximity to UC Merced Quick walk to university shuttle stop

Sales Center:

4634 Jema Way

Merced, CA 95348

209.262.3452

MORE ABOUT SOLERA III



Grand Opening on October 26 | 12 to 3 p.m.

Complimentary food truck





Sales start on 10/26 from the low $400s

Single- and two-story floor plans

Generous homesites

3 bed, 2 to 2.5 bath, 2-bay garages

1,290 to 1,777 square feet

Side-load garage on select plans Close proximity to Highway 99 and Campus Parkway

Sales Center:

208 Nadine Street

Merced, CA 95341

209.262.3451

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

