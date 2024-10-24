Steel Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market To Grow By USD 2.43 Billion (2024-2028), AI Impact And Infrastructure Development Driving Revenue- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global steel fire sprinkler pipes market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and infrastructure development is driving market growth, with a trend towards lack of consistent mandates for retrofitting. However, instances of functionality failure of

steel fire sprinkler pipes poses a challenge. Key market players include Apollo Pipes Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, ASC Engineered Solutions, Atkore Inc., Bull Moose Tube Co., Engineered Fire Piping, Hi Tech Pipes Ltd., InfraBuild Trading Pty Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., LINHUI, Mueller Industries Inc., Nucor Corp., Southern Steel Berhad, Tata Steel Ltd., Tenaris SA, Tianjin Profound Multinational Trade Co. Ltd., Victaulic Co., World Iron and Steel Co. Ltd, and Zekelman Industries.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global steel fire sprinkler pipes market 2024-2028

Steel Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2430 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Key companies profiled Apollo Pipes Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, ASC Engineered Solutions, Atkore Inc., Bull Moose Tube Co., Engineered Fire Piping, Hi Tech Pipes Ltd., InfraBuild Trading Pty Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., LINHUI, Mueller Industries Inc., Nucor Corp., Southern Steel Berhad, Tata Steel Ltd., Tenaris SA, Tianjin Profound Multinational Trade Co. Ltd., Victaulic Co., World Iron and Steel Co. Ltd, and Zekelman Industries

Market Driver

The retrofitting process of updating existing fire sprinkler systems in old buildings to meet new safety standards presents complexities in the steel fire sprinkler pipes market. Inconsistent regulations across regions create complications for manufacturers and installers. For instance, in Maryland, US, the Department of Fire Marshal announced in January 2024 that there will be no enforcement for retrofitting in existing residential and commercial buildings. In contrast, Honolulu introduced new laws after a fire incident in 2017, but effective implementation has been delayed, allowing building owners and associations more time to comply. These factors will reduce the demand for steel fire sprinkler pipes and hinder market growth during the forecast period.



The Steel Fire Sprinkler Pipes market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing safety requirements in various sectors. Smart home technologies and high-rise apartments are driving demand for advanced fire detection systems and fire safety measures. Infrastructure projects, including multifamily housing, construction, and commercial buildings, are incorporating fire safety pipe systems made from materials like carbon steel, ductile iron, and galvanized steel pipes. These pipes are known for their tensile strength and resistance to corrosion, thanks to coatings like zinc rich primers and epoxy-based coatings. Fire safety laws mandate the use of fire suppressing agents transported via water in fire sprinkler systems. Seamless pipes and welded steel tubes are preferred for their durability and resistance to thermal radiation and HI-FOG technology. Fire prevention is a priority in sectors like oil and gas, mining, petrochemical, and industrial applications. Fittings and quality control are essential components of fire safety pipe systems. Flammable materials pose a risk, making fire safety a top priority.



Market Challenges



The functionality of steel fire sprinkler pipes is crucial for preventing fires from spreading and causing extensive damage. However, issues such as design flaws, installation errors, poor product quality, and pre-existing defects can lead to malfunctions. For instance, an apartment in Noida, India, experienced flooding due to incorrect positioning and angles of steel fire sprinkler pipes, resulting in a pressurized water pipeline explosion. In 2022, a fire in Kansas City, US, caused significant damage worth USD200 million due to the lack of proper functionality of steel fire sprinkler pipes. Such incidents negatively impact market reputation and growth, making it essential for manufacturers to prioritize quality and accuracy to meet safety standards and customer expectations. The Steel Fire Sprinkler Pipes market encompasses the production and supply of pipes, fittings, and related components used in fire safety systems. Key players in this market include carbon steel and ductile iron pipes. Challenges include ensuring quality control in the face of flammable materials and stringent fire safety regulations. Industries like Oil & Gas, Mining, Petrochemical, and Commercial & Residential developments rely on fire safety pipe systems, including wet, dry, deluge, pre-action, and HI-FOG technology. Corrosion, pinhole leaks, and infrastructure protection are ongoing concerns. Fire safety audits, water mist technology, automation, and infrastructure protection are driving innovation. Sustainable construction and energy efficiency are priorities, with a focus on high-performance buildings and smart sensors. Market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for fire protection solutions in transportation and logistics, infrastructure, and public safety. Durability and corrosion resistance are essential factors, with alternatives like seamless steel pipe and welded steel tube offering advantages. The fire protection industry continues to evolve, adapting to new technologies and safety standards.

Segment Overview



This steel fire sprinkler pipes market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Welded steel pipe 1.2 Seamless steel pipe



2.1 Commercial

2.2 Industrial 2.3 Residential



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Welded steel pipe-

The Steel Fire Sprinkler Pipes market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing safety regulations and building codes. These pipes are essential for fire protection systems in commercial and residential structures. Key players in this market include Watts Water Technologies, Tyco International, and Victaulic. They offer various types of steel pipes, such as black steel and stainless steel , to cater to diverse customer needs. The market's future looks promising, with rising demand from the construction industry and ongoing infrastructure development projects.

Research Analysis

The Steel Fire Sprinkler Pipes market encompasses the production and supply of fire safety pipes made from carbon steel and ductile iron. These pipes are essential components of fire protection systems, including sprinkler systems and fire suppression systems. The market caters to various industries such as oil and gas, mining, petrochemical, and the fire safety industry. Quality control is paramount to ensure the pipes meet safety standards and can transport fire suppressing agents effectively. Flammable materials and public safety are primary concerns, leading to stringent fire safety regulations. Commercial and residential developments adhere to building codes and safety requirements, necessitating high-performance buildings and materials. Outdoor installations may require galvanized steel pipes for added protection. Tensile strength and infrastructure development are also significant factors.

Market Research Overview

The Steel Fire Sprinkler Pipes Market encompasses a range of fire safety products, including pipes made of carbon steel and ductile iron, as well as fire safety fittings. These pipes are essential for protecting structures from the risk of fire, particularly in industries that handle flammable materials such as oil and gas, mining, and petrochemical. The market includes various types of sprinkler systems, such as wet pipe systems, dry pipe systems, deluge systems, pre-action systems, and HI-FOG technology, which utilizes fine water mist for faster fire suppression. Quality control is paramount in this industry, with rigorous testing and adherence to safety standards and regulations. Other technologies include thermal radiation technology and water mist technology. Seamless steel pipes and welded steel tubes offer superior corrosion resistance and durability. The market caters to both commercial and residential sectors, as well as transportation and logistics. Fire safety audits are crucial for ensuring compliance with safety requirements and building codes. Smart sensor , Internet of Things, and automation are increasingly being integrated into fire protection solutions. Corrosion resistance, durability, and safety are key considerations for infrastructure protection. The market also includes various building materials, water transport, and fire suppressing agents. Construction projects must adhere to stringent fire safety measures and laws, with seamless pipes and corrosion resistant coatings providing long-term protection.

