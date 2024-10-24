Lambdatest Introduces Automated Accessibility Testing With Playwright To Ensure Web Accessibility Compliance

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, introduces its latest feature Accessibility Playwright Integration . This solution allows companies to simplify accessibility testing for their web applications, making digital content accessible to all, including people with disabilities. The Playwright integration by LambdaTest ensures compliance with accessibility standards like the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act through automated detection and reporting of accessibility barriers.

The Accessibility Playwright Integration utilizes Axe-Core by Deque, a trusted accessibility engine, to run comprehensive accessibility audits. These audits automatically identify issues like missing alt text, inadequate color contrast, improper use of ARIA attributes, and navigation problems for users who rely on assistive technologies such as screen readers.

This product simplifies automated accessibility testing by seamlessly integrating into development workflows and popular CI/CD pipelines. It allows the team to identify issues early, ensuring compliance with global standards like WCAG, ADA, and Section 508. The solution generates detailed compliance reports highlighting accessibility issues and offering actionable solutions for remediation. This integration empowers developers, QA teams, and businesses to create inclusive digital experiences without complicating their workflows.

"Accessibility should never be an afterthought. At LambdaTest, we are committed to promoting digital inclusivity by equipping businesses with the tools they need to create accessible and compliant content," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products. "Accessibility Playwright Integration makes it easier for teams to adopt accessibility testing without adding complexity, ensuring that inclusivity is incorporated in their development workflows."

