Iute Group reports unaudited 9M 2024 results on 7

November 2024

Invitation to earnings webcast/call on the same day



Tallinn, Estonia, 24

October 2024. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings

webcast/call with the Management Board on 7

November 2024, 10.00

CET , following the publication of its unaudited 9M 2024 results on the same day.



Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild, CFO Kristel Kurvits, and CRO Tarvo Rahumägi

will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

Iute Group – Earnings Call 9M 2024 .

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact:

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: ...

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group:

Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.

