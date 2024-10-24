EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Manz AG implements an important component for financing the efficiency program through cash capital increase

Manz AG implements an important component for financing the efficiency program through cash capital increase

Successful execution of a cash capital increase of 20% of the share capital

Mr. Eng Kee Tan, founder and majority shareholder of Greatech Technology Berhad, subscribes for 1,708,514 new shares of Manz AG as a strategic investor Gross proceeds of 9.9 million EUR strengthen the liquidity position Reutlingen, 24 October 2024 – Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technology portfolio, successfully places 1,708,514 new shares with a strategic investor as part of a capital increase against cash contributions, making partial use of the authorized capital 2024 and excluding subscription rights for existing shareholders. The new shares were subscribed by Mr. Eng Kee Tan, founder and majority shareholder of Greatech Technology Berhad, at a placement price of 5.80 EUR per share. This means that Manz AG will receive gross proceeds of 9.9 million EUR from the capital increase before deduction of transaction costs. The company's share capital will increase accordingly from 8,542,574 EUR to 10,251,088 EUR upon execution of the capital increase. Mr. Tan thus holds a stake of around 16.7% in Manz AG. Greatech Technology Berhad specializes in state-of-the-art automation solutions for various industries, covering broad stages of the value chain from design and development to production of systems, machines and plants. The company has been listed on the Malaysian stock exchange since 2019 and has a market capitalization of over 1 billion EUR. Dr. Ulrich Brahms, CEO of Manz AG, comments:“The funds raised through the capital increase will strengthen our liquidity and provide an important building block for the financing of our efficiency program. We are pleased to welcome Mr. Tan, a new strategic investor, to our shareholder base.” Mr. Tan, founder and majority shareholder of Greatech Technology Berhad:“I have been following the development of Manz AG for many years and was happy to take the opportunity to acquire a significant stake in the company now. Based on my industry experience, I see great long-term potential for Manz's technological expertise to drive further innovation and growth.”



About Manz AG

As a high-tech mechanical engineering company, Manz AG develops best-in-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries as well as for electronic components and devices for its customers. This makes Manz an innovative pioneer for the global megatrends of electromobility and digitalization. Manz covers the entire range of modern production solutions: from customer-specific individual machines for laboratory production or pilot and small-series production to standardized modules and systems to turnkey lines for efficient mass production. Customers benefit from high resource efficiency with higher throughput and shorter time-to-market. With currently around 1,200 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Italy, China and Taiwan. There are also sales and service subsidiaries in the USA and India. Manz AG was founded in 1987 and generated consolidated sales of 249.2 million EUR in the 2023 financial year with the two segments Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The shares (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



