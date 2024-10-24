Biomednewsbreaks - Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Granted Patent For Lead Candidates In CYB005 Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. patent 12,122,741 for the composition of matter related to lead preclinical candidates in its CYB005 phenethylamines program. This patent supports Cybin's development of non-hallucinogenic treatments for Central Nervous System (“CNS”) disorders. Cybin is focused on expanding its portfolio beyond its clinical-stage programs, CYB003 and CYB004, by exploring the potential of non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens and serotonin receptor agonists. CEO Doug Drysdale emphasized the significance of this patent in addressing unmet medical needs in CNS disorders while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit

