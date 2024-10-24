LUMOS (LUMOS), A Community-Driven Memecoin, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed LUMOS (LUMOS) for all BitMart users on October 8, 2024. The LUMOS/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 08:00 (UTC).







What is LUMOS (LUMOS)?

Lumos (LUMOS) is a meme coin project built on the Fantom blockchain, embodying the spirit of wisdom, enlightenment, and unity. Inspired by the mythical tale of King Lumos, the project aims to dispel darkness and lead its community toward collective success. Lumos is designed to be a community-driven project, focusing on transparency and engagement, with its primary goal of empowering users through the power of unity. The upcoming Lumi Game will feature a unique multi-chain decentralized game with token-burning mechanisms, enhancing user engagement and increasing the token's long-term value.

Why LUMOS (LUMOS)?

Lumos (LUMOS) offers something new to the Fantom community through its innovative“Burn-to-Mint” mechanism, being the first memecoin on the platform to introduce such a feature. This mechanism creates deflationary pressure, adding value to the ecosystem and rewarding the community. With 1.5 trillion tokens in total supply, the project boasts 0% buy and sell tax on decentralized exchanges (DEX), making it highly accessible to users. Through strategic partnerships with artists, creators, and brand ambassadors, Lumos seeks to unify the Fantom community and illuminate a brighter future for all its participants.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About LUMOS (LUMOS)

Token Name: LUMOS

Token Symbol: LUMOS

Token Type: FTM

Total Supply: 1,500,000,000,000 LUMOS

To learn more about LUMOS (LUMOS), please visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram.

