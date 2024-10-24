ASE Closes Down By 0.03%

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) - The Amman (ASE) ended its trading session on Thursday with a slight decrease of 0.03%, closing at 2,403 points.The session saw the trading of approximately 4.1 million shares, with a total value of JD6.3 million, executed through 1,733 transactions.Out of the companies that traded their shares, 31 saw a decline in share prices, 23 experienced an increase, while the share prices of 32 companies remained unchanged.

