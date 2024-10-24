Job Search Project Launches Awareness Campaign At Tafilah Technical University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tafilah, October 24 (Petra) -- The "Esaa," or strive, Job Search Clubs Project kicked off its awareness activities at Tafilah Technical University on Thursday, under the slogan "Opportunities Do Not Come Alone," aiming to equip young people with the necessary skills to secure employment.The project is being implemented by the Business Development Center in cooperation with the of Youth, with support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization (ILO), and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.Project coordinators highlighted the significance of assisting young people in accessing quality job opportunities, including self-employment, to ensure sustainable services and enable them to secure decent jobs that align with their aspirations. They noted that this initiative aligns with the Business Development Center's mission of supporting and empowering youth through rehabilitation and self-employment opportunities.They also emphasized the project's role in actively engaging young people in job search activities, enhancing their ability to find suitable employment.