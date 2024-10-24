Anticipation Builds Up For Qatar Basketball Cup Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Al Gharafa Club Hall is set to host the semi-final matches of the 12th Qatar Cup, marking the commencement of the 2024-2025 sports season.

Scheduled for next Saturday, the matches promise an exhilarating competitive atmosphere as four teams vie for a place in the final, which is slated for October 31.

The opening match will feature Al Ahli against Al Gharafa at 5:00 pm. Both teams secured their spots in the semi-finals, with Al Ahli triumphing over Al-Shamal with a score of 93-70 in the qualifying match.

Al Gharafa advanced by defeating Qatar SC with a score of 98-72 during the preliminary round of the tournament.

The second semi-final will showcase the defending champion Al Arabi against Al-Sadd at 7:00 pm. Al Arabi earned their place by overcoming Al Rayyan with a score of 84-65 in the preliminary round, while Al-Sadd secured their spot by defeating Al-Wakrah 103-93.

Al Arabi is the reigning champion of the Qatar Cup, having won last season by defeating Al Ahli 80-73 in the final. Al Gharafa holds the record for the most tournament titles, having won four times since its inception in 2014, specifically in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2021.

In comparison, Al Arabi has claimed three titles in 2019, 2022, and 2024, while Al Rayyan, Qatar SC, Al Wakrah, and Al Sadd have each won the title once, in 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2023, respectively.

