Prime Minister Receives US Secretary Of State

10/24/2024 2:00:19 PM
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today US Secretary of State HE Anthony Blinken, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed the close strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the latest developments in joint mediation efforts, and stressed the need to put an end to the attacks and provide protection for civilians in the northern Gaza Strip, in addition to discussing ways to de-escalate in Lebanon.
