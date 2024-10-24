(MENAFN- PR Newswire) One of the primary drivers of the Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is the growing awareness of its benefits. EVOO is rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds, making it a key component of heart-healthy diets, such as the Mediterranean diet. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing natural and organic food products, and EVOO is widely perceived as a high-quality, premium oil that aligns with these health-conscious preferences. LEWES, Del., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Extra Virgin Olive Oil market is expected to grow from approximately USD 14.5 billion in 2024 to USD 19.8 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.5%. This growth is driven by rising consumer awareness of its health benefits and increasing demand for premium, natural, and organic food products across various regions, especially in Europe and North America. Download PDF Brochure: 202 – Pages

KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Deoleo, S.A., Borges International Group, S.L.U., Sovena Group, Salov Group, Cargill, Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, Colavita S.p.A., Ybarra Alimentación, S.A., Lamasia Comunidades, S.A., and Pompeian, Inc. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application And By Geography

1. Market Size and Growth

The Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) market is poised for steady growth from 2024 to 2031. In 2024, the market is valued at approximately USD 14.5 billion, and it is expected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.5%. This growth is fueled by increasing consumer awareness of EVOO's health benefits, its association with high-quality food products, and the rising trend of healthy eating. Key regions driving this growth include Europe, North America, and the Mediterranean, where EVOO is a dietary staple. Additionally, the global trend toward organic and clean-label food products is further boosting market expansion, as consumers seek healthier, chemical-free options. Emerging markets in Asia and Latin America are also contributing to this growth, as EVOO becomes more widely available and recognized for its premium quality.

2. Health Benefits Driving Demand

A significant driver for the EVOO market is its recognized health benefits. EVOO is rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a core element of heart-healthy diets, like the Mediterranean diet. Studies suggest that regular consumption of EVOO can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, lower cholesterol levels, and aid in weight management. These health claims have resonated strongly with health-conscious consumers, especially in regions with aging populations, such as Europe and North America. The global focus on wellness, preventive health measures, and natural products has led to an increased preference for EVOO over other vegetable oils. Furthermore, consumers are drawn to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, which are believed to help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and certain cancers, further supporting its demand.

3. Regional Market Trends

Europe remains the largest market for EVOO, particularly due to the Mediterranean countries like Spain, Italy, and Greece, which are both major producers and consumers. In these regions, EVOO is a dietary staple, widely used in cooking and food preparation. North America is witnessing growing demand as awareness of EVOO's health benefits spreads, driven by health-conscious consumers and the popularity of the Mediterranean diet. The Asia-Pacific region is an emerging market, with countries like China and Japan showing growing interest in EVOO as part of healthier diets. Latin America also presents a growth opportunity, driven by the increasing availability of premium EVOO products. These regional trends highlight the global expansion of the EVOO market, with more countries adopting its use as a healthier oil option.

4. Rising Demand for Organic and Sustainable Products

The demand for organic and sustainably produced EVOO is growing as consumers increasingly prioritize clean-label products and environmentally friendly farming practices. Organic EVOO, free from synthetic pesticides and chemicals, is highly favored by health-conscious and eco-aware consumers. Many olive oil producers are shifting towards sustainable farming, employing eco-friendly cultivation techniques such as water conservation, organic fertilizers, and reducing carbon footprints. This trend is particularly strong in Europe, where sustainability regulations are becoming stricter. The premium price of organic EVOO reflects its high-quality production process, and consumers are willing to pay more for these assurances. As global awareness of environmental issues continues to rise, the demand for sustainably produced EVOO is expected to grow, further driving market expansion.

5. Product Innovation and Premiumization

Innovation and premiumization are key trends shaping the EVOO market. Producers are focusing on offering high-quality, artisanal, and cold-pressed extra virgin olive oils to meet the rising demand for premium products. Innovations in packaging, such as eco-friendly and aesthetically appealing bottles, are being used to attract consumers. Flavored EVOOs, infused with ingredients like garlic, truffle, and lemon, are gaining popularity for their versatility in cooking and gourmet appeal. The trend toward premiumization is particularly strong in developed regions like North America and Europe, where consumers are willing to pay higher prices for superior quality and unique product offerings. This shift toward premium EVOO products is not only boosting sales but also elevating the overall perception of olive oil as a luxury product.

6. Impact of E-Commerce and Online Retail

E-commerce and online retail are becoming important channels for the EVOO market, especially in the wake of the global shift towards online shopping. With the convenience of home delivery and the ability to compare products and read reviews, consumers are increasingly purchasing EVOO through online platforms. E-commerce giants like Amazon, regional online marketplaces, and specialty food websites offer a wide range of EVOO products, from budget-friendly options to premium, artisanal varieties. Online retail also allows smaller producers to reach a global audience, expanding their market reach. This growing e-commerce trend is particularly notable in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where consumers are embracing digital shopping for premium food products.

7. Challenges in the EVOO Market

The EVOO market faces several challenges, including fluctuating olive crop yields, which can affect pricing and supply. Climate change and environmental factors, such as droughts, are increasingly impacting olive harvests, leading to inconsistent supply and potential price volatility. Additionally, the issue of olive oil fraud and adulteration, where lower-quality oils are mixed with EVOO and sold as pure, remains a concern. This has prompted stricter regulations and quality control measures, particularly in the European Union. Rising production costs, due to labor and raw materials, also pose a challenge for small-scale producers, making it harder to compete with larger, established brands. Overcoming these challenges requires greater transparency, regulatory oversight, and investment in sustainable farming practices.

8. Future Market Outlook

The future outlook for the EVOO market is positive, with steady growth anticipated through 2031. The increasing global demand for healthier oils, the shift towards organic and sustainable products, and the rising popularity of premium, artisanal EVOOs are expected to fuel market expansion. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer new growth opportunities as consumer awareness of EVOO's health benefits continues to rise. Additionally, the trend toward e-commerce is likely to further boost sales, making premium EVOO more accessible to a wider audience. However, the market will need to address challenges such as supply chain disruptions, climate change, and fraud issues to maintain consumer trust and ensure consistent product quality in the coming years.

Geographic Dominance :

Europe holds geographic dominance in the Extra Virgin Olive Oil market, driven by countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece, which are not only the largest producers but also have a high per capita consumption due to the Mediterranean diet. Spain leads global production, followed closely by Italy. North America is an emerging market, with increasing demand driven by health-conscious consumers and the growing popularity of the Mediterranean diet. In recent years, the Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like Japan and China, has seen a rise in demand for EVOO as consumers embrace healthier cooking oils.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Key Players Shaping the Future

The key players shaping the future of the Extra Virgin Olive Oil market include Deoleo, S.A., Borges International Group, S.L.U., Sovena Group, Salov Group, Cargill, Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, Colavita S.p.A., Ybarra Alimentación, S.A., Lamasia Comunidades, S.A., and Pompeian, Inc. These companies are leading the market through innovation, product quality, and expanding their global footprint.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Segment Analysis

The Extra Virgin Olive Oil market is segmented based on By Type, By Application and Geography, offering a comprehensive analysis of the industry.

1. By Type:



Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil : Produced without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, appealing to health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. Conventional Extra Virgin Olive Oil : Produced through traditional methods, widely available, and typically at a lower price point than organic options.

2. By Application:



Food & Beverages : EVOO is extensively used in cooking, salad dressings, and as a finishing oil due to its flavor and health benefits.

Cosmetics & Personal Care : EVOO is incorporated into skincare and haircare products for its moisturizing and antioxidant properties.

Pharmaceuticals : Used in supplements and medicinal formulations, owing to its anti-inflammatory and health-promoting attributes. Others : Includes applications in household and industrial sectors, though on a smaller scale.

3. By Geography:



Europe : Leading the market with major production and consumption in Mediterranean countries like Spain, Italy, and Greece.

North America : Experiencing growing demand due to health trends and rising consumer awareness.

Asia-Pacific : Emerging market with increasing adoption of EVOO for cooking and personal care.

Latin America : Growing awareness and availability driving moderate market expansion. Middle East & Africa : Moderate growth with rising consumption in affluent and health-conscious segments.

Chemicals And Materials :

In the Chemicals and Materials sector, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) plays a significant role due to its natural composition and various beneficial properties. EVOO is rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins, making it a valuable ingredient in the formulation of cosmetics, skincare, and personal care products. Its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties are highly sought after in these industries. Additionally, EVOO is used in the pharmaceutical sector, where its bioactive compounds are incorporated into supplements and medicinal products. The shift toward natural, organic, and sustainable materials in these industries is driving demand for high-quality, pure EVOO. This intersection of chemicals, materials, and natural products is expected to contribute to the market's expansion, particularly in personal care and health-related applications.

