Profile Launches New ESG Thought Leadership Unit To Capitalise On Growth

Andy Mundy, ESG Thought Leadership Client Manager at Profile, alongside Thomas Mitchell, Tech Thought Leadership Client Manager at Profile

Global thought leadership agency launches sustainability unit to tap into thought leadership demand within the environmental, green, and wider impact space

- Andy MundyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Profile , the global thought leadership agency, has launched a new ESG thought leadership unit as it seeks to capitalise on growing demand from corporate clients to position themselves as leaders in the burgeoning environmental, green, and wider impact space.The initial build-out of the new ESG thought leadership unit will be led by Andy Mundy, who previously led the agency's finance thought leadership.He has worked within the agency for more than 3 years, having cut his teeth in public relations representing outdoors brands.The new unit will follow the structure of Profile's existing technology and finance units, providing clients with end-to-end thought leadership services across strategy, media relations, social media content, and multimedia content.At least 4 new team members will be onboarded over the coming months to build-out the full unit - while drawing on the support of the existing team members in the meantime.The new unit will support clients who are active across the sustainability, impact, and green industries, as well as companies who are active in other sectors who believe that they have a strong, evidence-based story to tell on how they are leading their sector in terms of impact.The new plans cap off a period of growth for the agency as it seeks to stake out its claim as the leading agency globally to specialise in thought leadership, with a particular focus on executive thought leadership and CEO thought leadership .Jordan Greenaway, Commercial Director, said: "This is part of our continuing plan to drive strategic growth of the agency by going after key industries where we recognise that there is latent, clear demand. We have already proven this model with both tech and finance, and it was always clear that ESG was the next segment where our services are desperately needed."Sam Patchett, COO, added: "We have already been naturally picking up clients in the impact and impact-adjacent industries, so this was a natural next step for the agency. We are continuing to drive growth hard, and commit investment to our strategic plan."Andy Mundy, Client Manager (ESG), added: "There are rich stories to tell in the impact sector, and thought leadership is the most natural and engaging way to tell these stories."Gone are the days when audiences were engaged by drab corporate press releases. Companies increasingly need to see themselves as sources of insight and knowledge for the rest of the industry to follow."I have a particular passion for ensuring that these stories are backed up by deep, rich evidence, and that thought leadership is being leveraged in a thoughtful and responsible way."###

