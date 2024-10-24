J&K Govt To Bring Article 370 Resolution In Assembly, Restore ‘Darbar Move’

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) The J&K will bring a on Article 370 in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly and also restore the practice of 'Darbar Move', NC MLA and party spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq said on Thursday.

Tanvir Sadiq, NC MLA from Srinagar's Zadibal constituency and party spokesman said today that the government will bring a resolution on Article 370 in the upcoming Assembly session and the government will also restore the practice of six-monthly shuttling of top government offices between the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has called a session of the Legislative Assembly on November 4.

The practice called the 'Darbar Move' was started by the Dogra Maharajas and was abandoned by the L-G administration to cut the huge costs involved in shifting top offices including those of the chief minister, council of ministers, chief secretary, all other senior administrative officers and the police headquarters between Srinagar and Jammu.

Speaking to media persons, Tanvir Sadiq called the abrogation of Article 370 'unconstitutional'.

He hoped that opposition parties, including the BJP, would support the resolution on Article 370 in the Assembly.

“The government also plans to revive the Darbar Move practice, benefiting Jammu traders. Whatever, we have promised in the election manifesto, will be fulfilled,” he said.

Tanvir Sadiq alleged that the BJP was trying to divide Jammu and Kashmir by fuelling communal tensions for electoral gains.

“NC instead prioritises unity and inclusive representation. The Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah is currently in Delhi, engaging with ministers to address the people's pressing issues. Omar Abdullah means business this time and people will witness a sea of change,” he said.

Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated on August 5, 2019. by the Parliament and the state was divided into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

NC made the restoration of Article 370 and statehood its main electoral plank.

NC won 42, BJP 29, Congress 6, PDP 3, CPI (M) 1, Aam Aadmi Party 1, Peoples Conference (PC) 1 and independents 7 seats in the assembly elections.

Six independent candidates later joined the NC while Congress decided to support the NC government from outside. Congress said it would not join the government unless statehood is restored to J&K.