MADD Shares Important Reminder: Impaired Driving Increases On Halloween

wants to remind everyone of the heightened risk of impaired driving this Halloween, a holiday that ranks among the deadliest nights for pedestrians - especially children. As Halloween approaches, MADD is reminding parents, trick-or-treaters, and drivers to be vigilant of impaired driving. Neighborhoods are filled with children, teens, and adults in dark costumes at night, navigating areas with poor lighting, making it even more critical for everyone to stay safe and alert.

In 2022, 39% of fatal car crashes on Halloween involved impaired drivers, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) . Studies also show that pedestrian deaths increase by 43% on Halloween compared to other nights. The risk is particularly high for children ages four to eight.

"Halloween should be about costumes and candy - not worrying about impaired drivers," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "With so many children and teens trick-or-treating, we want everyone to make safety a priority this Halloween. Impaired driving deaths and injuries are 100% preventable. If you plan to drink, do not drive and make a plan to get home safe."

MADD wants families and drivers to follow these Halloween safety tips:

If you plan to drink on Halloween, make a plan and do not get behind the wheel of a car or any recreational vehicle, including bikes, golf carts, or ATVs. When you are deciding where to celebrate, plan ahead and decide how you will arrive home, whether that's by choosing a rideshare, designating a sober driver, or using public transportation.Parents should accompany their younger trick-or-treaters and make sure they are highly visible. Children should carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes, and wear light colors to help them be seen by drivers. Choose face paint over masks when possible, as masks can limit children's vision. Be sure kids stay on sidewalks and only cross the street at corners or crosswalks, ideally in a group.Sober designated drivers should be extra alert on the roads, as more impaired drivers will be behind the wheel and pedestrians will be out at night trick-or-treating. Ensure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seatbelt, stick to the speed limit, and drive cautiously.Parents should have open and honest conversations with their children before Halloween about the importance of making safe choices. MADD's evidence-basedPower of Parents Handbook is a proven resource for parents, offering strategies to safeguard their children to prevent underage drinking and ultimately impaired driving.If you see a suspected impaired driver, alert law enforcement right away. With children and pedestrians flooding the streets, there's no margin for error.

The impaired driving crisis is worsening nationwide and killed more than 13,000 people for the second year in a row, according to NHTSA. Drunk driving deaths have increased 33% since 2019. Every 78 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash. MADD firmly believes the key to eliminating impaired driving lies in lifesaving anti-drunk driving auto technology. The HALT Act , passed in 2021, requires this lifesaving technology to be put into all new cars, which will save more than 10,000 lives per year.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by nearly 40%, saved more than 475,000 lives, and served more than one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Act that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit and follow MADD on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

