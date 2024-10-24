Comprise Recognized As Agency Of The Year For Fourth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A full suite of communications services helps Comprise clients become authorities to increase awareness, interest and demand with their ideal prospects

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Intelligence Group has named Comprise“Agency of the Year” for the fourth consecutive year as part of its 2024 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards . The integrated communications agency was acknowledged for driving business success through strategic and impactful communications campaigns.

“We believe innovative companies must demand innovative partners, and that's what sets Comprise apart from traditional agencies - and we're glad Business Intelligence Group sees this value,” said Doyle Albee, Comprise's CEO.“This award win confirms the efficacy of our proprietary process - The Comprise Formula® - in empowering clients to develop clear and compelling stories that gain attention and put them on the path to becoming the authority in their industry.”

Comprise, then known as MAPRagency, was also named Public Relations Agency of the Year by Business Intelligence Group in 2021 and Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year in both 2022 and 2023 .

The Business Intelligence Group awards program honors the top agencies, teams and creatives that achieve exceptional results and drive measurable business impact for their clients. Winners were selected based on their ability to deliver quantifiable business results and push the industry forward with creative solutions. Comprise was one of just 20 agencies, departments, executives or campaigns recognized by the program's judges.

“Congratulations to Comprise for its remarkable achievement. This award is a testament to the skill, innovation and passion their team brings to the field,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group.“We are proud to celebrate organizations like Comprise that set the benchmark for public relations and marketing excellence.”

For more information about how Comprise boosts clients' awareness, interest and demand through custom integrated communications programs that effectively combine strategic public relations, digital marketing, content creation, creative design and website development, visit comprise.agency .





About Comprise

Based in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in Denver, Comprise is an integrated communications agency serving innovation-driven tech and telecom organizations. Our name is no accident. We comprise every aspect of strategic communications, combining public relations, social media, digital marketing, content creation, creative design and website development in The Comprise Formula®. Understanding“the hard stuff” allows us to establish awareness, interest and demand for our clients with their ideal prospects, ultimately generating industry-leading recognition and authority. For more information, visit .





About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.





###

CONTACT: Doyle Albee CEO ...cy (303) 736-9156