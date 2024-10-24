Meeting Growing National Demand, USAHS Expands MS-SLP Program To Florida And California Campuses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The move reinforces USAHS's status as a provider of exceptional healthcare education.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Augustine for Sciences (USAHS) has made its renowned Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (MS-SLP) Program available at its campuses in St. Augustine, Florida and San Marcos, California. This expansion maintains USAHS' dedication to providing leading-edge health science education and allows students across the U.S. to enter a rapidly growing field with a profound impact on patient lives.

Previously offered only at USAHS' Texas campuses, the MS-SLP Program has expanded as more and more patients and employers search for qualified speech-language pathologists. As of 2022, there were approximately 168,500 speech-language pathologists in the U.S ., and the job market for the profession is projected to grow by 21% from 2022 to 2032 - much faster than the average.

The national need to educate speech-language pathologists is driven by multiple factors , including an aging population with increasing speech and swallowing disorders, and a growing recognition of speech and language issues in children, particularly those on the autism spectrum. Both campuses involved in USAHS's MS-SLP expansion lie in areas of especially high demand. Employment for speech-language pathologists in both Florida and California is expected to grow by around 30%.

“Our approach entails a unique combination of rigorous academic training, hands-on clinical experience, and innovative learning opportunities,” said Meghan Savage, PhD, CCC-SLP, and Senior Program Director and Associate Professor in the Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology USAHS.“With these elements balanced across their academic careers, USAHS students in Florida and California will leave these programs ready to succeed in a variety of school and healthcare settings.”

"The education I received at USAHS, especially the value of the residencies, made my transition into the workforce seamless," said Jillian Yudin, Speech-Language Pathologist and graduate of the USAHS MS-SLP Program. "The faculty was committed to my success, and the opportunities for real-world clinical experience gave me the confidence and expertise I need to serve my patients well.”

By making the Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology Program available at two more of its campuses, USAHS is positioned to continue its mission of funneling exceptional healthcare professionals into communities around the country.

About the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution dedicated to educating, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of health sciences practitioners. The University offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing and healthcare administration graduate programs as well as continuing education. Founded in 1979, USAHS has a network of five campuses that span three states-California, Florida and Texas. The University is transforming society by instructing tomorrow's healthcare providers to be competent, confident and a force for good through its Certified B Cor status.

