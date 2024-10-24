(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Folate Receptor alpha (FRa) Targeted Therapy Pipeline Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product provides basic information on approved drugs and drug candidates in research and development targeting folate receptor alpha (FRa).

This product consists of:



Competitors described in a tabular format covering drug code/INN, target(s)/MoA, class of compound, territory of main competitor, indication(s) & stage. Project History with links to source of information (press release, homepage, abstracts, presentations, annual reports etc).

Folate receptor alpha (FRa) is a cell surface GPI-anchored protein overexpressed in several solid tumors with highest prevalence in ovarian cancer and lung adenocarcinoma but restricted expression in normal tissues. An antibody drug conjugate (ADC) with a microtubule inhibitor (MTI) payload recently received accelerated approval from the FDA for FRa-expressing platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Thus, folate receptor alpha is clinically validated target with commercial potential.

Folate receptor alpha holds great promise as a target for next generation improved drug candidates based on drug modalities known to enhance effector function and/or to broaden the therapeutic window. Among FRa-targeted drug modalities in use for next generation therapy candidates are ADCs with novel targeting moieties and linker/payload technologies as well as novel small molecule drug conjugates. Furthermore, next generation cell therapy modalities and radiopharmaceuticals are advancing in the pipeline. And T-cell or NK cell engaging bispecific antibodies are further drug modalities applied to folate receptor alpha therapies.

