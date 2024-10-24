(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pendo Advisors Named Top 10 in U.S. for Fairness Opinion in the LSEG Data & Analytics list.

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pendo Advisors (“Pendo”), a leading services firm, has been named a Top 10 Fairness Opinion Provider in the U.S year-to-date through Sept 30, 2024, by LSEG Data and Analytics.Pendo delivers exceptional outcomes by leveraging capital markets, business valuation, and transaction experience from $5.0 million in transaction size to Fortune 500 and multi-billion dollar private equity deals. Pendo's ranking is based on the number of fairness opinions on change of control merger and acquisition transactions. This is the 11th consecutive year that Pendo has been ranked as a leading U.S. fairness opinion provider. The firm's strong track record combined with its unique transaction experience and valuation expertise inspires confidence in its clients including boards of directors, special committees, transaction fiduciaries, and business owners.About LSEG Data and Analytics:LSEG Data and Analytics, formerly Refinitiv, is an American-British global provider of financial market data and infrastructure. The company was founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of Thomson Reuters, which then sold a 55% stake to Blackstone Group LP in August 2018. In October 2019, Blackstone and Thomson Reuters announced the sale of the company to London Stock Exchange Group . LSEG completed the US$27 billion purchase from the two previous owners in late January 2021, and Refinitiv is now a subsidiary of LSEG. The company has an annual turnover of $6 billion, with more than 40,000 client companies in 190 countries.About Pendo Advisors:Pendo Advisors, which takes the name from the Latin word "value" is a leading financial advisory firm focused on providing institutional quality valuation advisory and corporate finance solutions. Pendo Advisors offer a unique combination of experience to clients by leveraging capital markets, investment banking, and valuation experience from the lower middle market to Fortune 500 and multi-billion dollar private equity transactions. Pendo is focused on providing valuation advisory and corporate finance solutions to private and family-owned businesses, public company boards, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), and asset managers including private equity firms, venture capital firms, hedge funds, and family offices.For additional information on Pendo's corporate finance advisory and fairness opinion services please visit our website at pendoadvisors or contact ....

