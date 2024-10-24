Arab Tunisian Bank – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB) at ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has also affirmed ATB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘c’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.



ATB’s LT FCR and BSR are constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. The Negative Outlook for the LT FCR is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting the continued very challenging operating environment and economy. The outlook also reflects very high external refinancing risks, aggravated by still large external financing needs and limited financing revenues given the absence of direct access to capital markets. It also takes into consideration elevated political risk and weak public financing, as well as increased monetization of the central government budget deficit by the central bank (CBT) amid declining capacity of the banking system to lend to the government. External strength is low due to high external financing needs and the modest – albeit resilient – level of foreign exchange reserves. Downside risks for the banking sector remain high and pressure on the banks’ credit profiles is elevated due to financial stability risks and macroeconomic vulnerabilities.



ATB’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is constrained by the LT FCR which is at ‘C+’, and is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’ with the latter indicating significant risk. The BSR incorporates CI’s assessment of ATB’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity, capital and asset quality would be negatively impacted as would that of the banking sector.



Although the ESL is assessed as Moderate and is underpinned by the assumption of parent support from majority shareholder Arab Bank plc, this has not resulted in any rating uplift given the level of the BSR and our internal assessment of sovereign risk. ATB is a subsidiary of Arab Bank plc – a reasonably large financial institution in Jordan mainly operating across the MENA region. The Bank’s parent displays a satisfactory financial profile and support for the smaller ATB would be expected.



The Bank’s CFS reflects the difficult operating and economic environment in Tunisia, very weak returns, a high NPL ratio, only moderate loan loss reserve coverage, and a weak capital position in our view. The CFS is underpinned by the Bank’s relatively sound liquidity profile in a sector which displays tight liquidity, and its majority ownership by Arab Bank plc. ATB’s loan-based liquidity ratios are satisfactory, including the net loans to stable funds ratio and the regulatory liquidity coverage ratio.



A stable customer deposit base is the main source of funding for ATB, representing over three-quarters of total assets. Funding from the CBT is immaterial against ATB’s total assets, and below most peer banks. In the past, as with other Tunisian banks, ATB had sourced funding from the CBT due to the shallowness of the local customer deposit market. However, customer deposit growth has improved for the sector over the past two years. Funding diversification is aided by subordinated bonds issued in the local market, as well as other medium-term financing. ATB has a reasonably good franchise in Tunisia as the country’s eighth largest bank. Management and systems are supported by Arab Bank.



ATB’s stock of NPLs is large and the Bank’s NPL ratio is just above the sector NPL ratio, and some way higher than leading private banks in Tunisia. NPL coverage by provisions is viewed as only moderate and equity does not fully cover unprovided NPLs. The introduction of some elements of IFRS 9 in Tunisia in 2023 has not led to any significant increase in NPLs (Stage 3) for most banks, but Stage 2 loans could be high due to the amount of loan restructuring in Tunisia. Although banks have partially moved to IFRS 9, disclosure of Stage 1, 2 and 3 loans is not provided. CI expects pressure on ATB’s loan asset quality metrics this year due to continued weakness in the Tunisian economy, high interest rates, and the impact of lacklustre global (particularly European) economic growth. The CBT increased its key interest rate to 8% in 2023 and it remains at this level.



ATB’s capital ratios are considered low, particularly in light of the operating conditions in Tunisia, and are not significantly above regulatory requirements. The capital position is also eroded by the shortfall in loan loss provisions against NPLs. The overall capital position of the Bank currently provides only a limited capacity to absorb shocks. Capital in 2021 was supported by a rights issue which was reserved for the Bank’s majority shareholder Arab Bank. Since then, capital ratios have drifted downwards.



Weak profitability is a principal challenge. Although revenue is at a just satisfactory level, it is eroded by high operating costs and very high impairment charges. Returns again fell sharply – from a low level – in 2023 due to the rise in impairment charges. The Bank had returned to profit in 2022 from a loss in the prior year (the cost of risk in 2021 wiped out operating profit). At the operating profit level, ATB’s return of 1.9% is very low – and the lowest in the peer group, despite slight improvement in 2023. It offers little loss absorption capacity. The ROAA has been at an unsatisfactory level for some years.



Rating Outlook



The Negative Outlook indicates that the LT FCR is likely to be lowered by one notch in the next 12 months and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



There is limited upside to the Bank’s ratings as indicated by the Negative LT FCR Outlook. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would need to be preceded by an upward revision of our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia, all other factors remaining unchanged.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our base case, the LT FCR could be downgraded by more than one notch in the next 12 months if CI’s internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness weakens by more than expected, or if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate further, negatively impacting ATB’s financial profile.



About the ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23 and H1 2024. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.





The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in January 1994. The ratings were last updated in October 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



