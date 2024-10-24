Banque de Tunisie – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Banque de Tunisie (BT) at ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has also affirmed BT’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘c’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.



BT’s LT FCR and BSR are constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. The Negative Outlook for the LT FCR is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia and reflects the continued very challenging operating environment and economy. The outlook also reflects very high external refinancing risks, aggravated by still large external financing needs and limited financing revenues given the absence of direct access to capital markets. It also takes into consideration elevated political risk and weak public financing, as well as increased monetisation of the central government budget deficit by the central bank (CBT) amid declining capacity of the banking system to lend to the government. External strength is low due to high external financing needs and the modest – albeit resilient – level of foreign exchange reserves. Downside risks for the banking sector remain high and pressure on the banks’ credit profiles is elevated due to financial stability risks and macroeconomic vulnerabilities.



BT’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is constrained by the LT FCR which is at ‘C+’ and is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’ with the latter indicating significant risk. The BSR incorporates CI’s assessment of BT’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity, capital and asset quality would be negatively impacted.



The ESL is assessed as Moderate. We expect the Bank’s private shareholders to be the first supporter in case of need. Shareholders comprise principally local private investors, although 34% is owned by France’s Credit Industriel et Commercial de Paris Group. By assets, BT is the seventh largest bank in Tunisia. Accordingly, the Bank would not be regarded as systemically important in CI’s view.



The CFS is underpinned by the Bank’s relatively good loan asset quality. The level of NPLs is satisfactory and far below both the NPL ratio for the sector and peer averages, despite the increase in NPLs over the past two years. The Bank has strong loan loss reserve coverage in place against NPLs. BT generates a very good level of operating profit and, in turn, has sound capacity to absorb more provisioning expenses if needed. The main area of NPLs is within the corporate and commercial loan books, including tourism, textiles, manufacturing, trading and machinery. The introduction of some elements of IFRS 9 in Tunisia in 2023 has not led to any significant increase in NPLs (Stage 3) for most banks, but Stage 2 loans could be high due to the amount of loan restructuring in Tunisia. Although banks have moved to IFRS 9, disclosure of Stage 1, 2 and 3 loans is not provided. CI expects some pressure on BT’s loan asset quality metrics this year due to continued weakness in the Tunisian economy, high interest rates, and the impact of lacklustre global (particularly European) economic growth. The CBT increased its key interest rate to 8% in 2023 and it remains at this level. Despite the tough operating environment, BT has done well.



BT’s earnings strength in terms of revenue is good. The operating profit on average assets is the second highest in the peer group of eight CI-rated banks in Tunisia and the ROAA is the highest in the peer group. The Bank has long maintained amongst the best profitability ratios in the peer group and the sector. Operating income on average assets remains at a very high level. Margins are sound and operating efficiency is good. The Bank’s interest income is driven by its loan activities, with the loan book continuing to perform relatively well. BT has a diversified revenue stream channelled from various sources, including fee and commission income, and dealing securities income. We expect BT’s operating income and operating profit to remain well above peer average. This is also the case with the ROAA in full year 2024, barring any sovereign risk event. For Bank-only results in H1 24, operating income was ahead by 14% y-o-y to TND259mn, driven by higher net interest income. Net profit also rose by 6% to TND81mn. The cost of risk was up slightly from H1 23.



Capital ratios are considered solid with the total CAR (17%) comfortably above regulatory requirements (10%), and the second highest in the peer group. The overall capital position of the Bank currently provides some capacity to absorb shocks. The ratio of total capital to total assets is very solid at above 17% and is the best amongst the peer group.



A constraint on the CFS is the Bank’s somewhat limited liquidity buffer. However, capital is a major funding support for the Bank. BT’s level of liquid assets is small, but the stable funds ratio is sound. Loan-based funding ratios are elevated, particularly net loans to customer deposits, despite the latter growing above the market rate over the past two years. Moreover, the Bank’s liquidity coverage ratio is good. As with most peer banks in Tunisia, BT has access to central bank funding, but this now represents only around 1% of total assets, a level lower than many peer banks.



Rating Outlook



The Negative Outlook indicates that the LT FCR is likely to be lowered by one notch in the next 12 months and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



There is limited upside to the Bank’s ratings as indicated by the Negative LT FCR Outlook. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would need to be preceded by an upward revision of our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia, all other factors remaining unchanged.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our base case, the LT FCR could be downgraded by more than one notch in the next 12 months if CI’s internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness weakens by more than expected, or if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate further, negatively impacting BT’s financial profile.



