C3iHub, IIT Kanpur Inaugurates ‘C3iHub’s Conference on Emerging Trends in Cybersecurity’

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 October, 2024: C3iHub, the Technology Innovation Hub in Cybersecurity at IIT Kanpur, has launched its highly anticipated event, ‘C3iHub’s Conference on Emerging Trends in Cybersecurity’ (#CCETC2024), currently being held at IIT Kanpur from October 22nd to 25th, 2024. This event marks a significant occasion in the celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and aims to facilitate meaningful discussions on emerging trends and threats within the cybersecurity domain, as well as to explore innovative solutions and protection strategies for real-world security incidents.

The inaugural conference was graced by Lt. Gen M U Nair, Cybersecurity Coordinator of India, as the Chief Guest, along with Dr. Gulshan Rai, former National Cyber Security Coordinator and Ex-Director General of CERT-In, and Dr. Ajay Kumar, former Defence Secretary of India, as Guests of Honour. The event will also feature international speakers from renowned institutions such as MITRE, George Mason University, and New York University, alongside leading Indian experts, providing a rich blend of global and local insights into the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Prof. Sandeep Shukla, Project Director, C3iHub, during his welcome speech, expressed optimism about the conference's outcomes: "As technology evolves, so do the threats. It is crucial that we stay ahead of adversaries by adopting cutting-edge innovations in cybersecurity. This conference provides a valuable platform for exchanging ideas that will help us achieve that goal."

In his keynote address, Lt. Gen. M U Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, emphasized "I am pleased to see C3iHub taking the initiative to organize this conference during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Events like these play a crucial role in raising awareness about cybersecurity and contribute significantly to strengthening our cybersecurity ecosystem. I am confident that such efforts will go a long way in ensuring we keep pace with evolving technologies and address the challenges of the digital age."

Dr. Gulshan Rai, Ex NCSC Ex DG Cert-In, spoke about the need for a collaborative and structural approach to tackling cyber threats. The emerging technologies are bringing paradigm change and posing new types of challenges which require us to evolve a holistic approach. The approach must be based on fusion between different stakeholders, including the strong back of Academia.

During the inaugural session, Dr. Ajay Kumar, former Defence Secretary, delivered an insightful talk on the '5 Cybersecurity Woes That Threaten Digital Growth.' He emphasized the critical challenges facing the digital landscape, underscoring the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard the future of digital transformation.

The discussions at the conference will revolve around four critical domains, including Electronic Warfare, Post-Quantum Cryptography, Supply Chain Security, and Advanced Persistent Threats. These areas are essential for addressing both current and future challenges in cybersecurity. Expert talks and panel discussions will explore these topics in depth, allowing participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends, challenges, and solutions.

A unique feature of this event is its interactive element. #CCETC2024 will host live demonstrations of indigenous cybersecurity products developed by C3iHub-supported R&D institutions and start-ups. In addition, there will be a Start-up Product Launch and a Start-up Pitch Battle, providing budding entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their innovations to a panel of venture capitalists and industry leaders.

The insights gathered during the conference will be consolidated into a white paper aimed at guiding future cybersecurity strategies and policy development. This comprehensive document will highlight key takeaways and provide actionable recommendations for both policymakers and industry stakeholders, positioning India as a leader in global cybersecurity advancements.





