Common Security Hold Area at Airports could reduce connection times by 90%: Primus Partners Insights

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 23 October 2024, Bengaluru – Primus Partners, India's leading home-grown consultancy firm, today announced significant insights into the future of the Indian aviation sector, projecting a transformative growth trajectory in the coming years. The Indian aviation industry is set to witness unprecedented growth, with projections indicating that India will become the third-largest aviation market in the world by 2024, surpassing the UK, according to forecasts from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



To meet the growing demand, India aims to operationalize 300 airports by 2047. However, realizing this potential requires a concentrated focus on three key areas.



The aviation sector currently faces a skilled labor shortage of approximately 17%, which is expected to rise to 25% this year. For instance, there are two primary roles emerging in the rapidly growing drone industry: drone pilots and analysts. For example, drone pilots, often photographers trained to fly drones, start with a salary of INR 20,000 per month, including accommodation. Companies invest INR 60,000 for pilot licensing, which takes at least six months, after which salaries increase to INR 30,000. Conversely, analysts, typically college graduates interpreting drone data, earn between INR 18,000 to 22,000 as beginners, with senior analysts earning INR 30,000 to 35,000.



Both pilots and analysts can work as freelancers, providing flexibility and various job opportunities offered by different drone operators. However, to ensure a ready supply of skilled drone pilots, colleges need to design better curricula that prepare students for careers in the drone industry.



The report further highlights the importance of enhancing passenger experience with Integrated Security Checks (ISC), demonstrating the potential to reduce processing times by 20-30%, thereby decreasing queue lengths and boosting passenger satisfaction.



Key Insights of a Survey around Common Security Hold Area by Primus Partners:

● CSHA could reduce connection times by 40 minutes on average

● Potential 90% reduction in layover connection times for connecting flights with CSHA

● 60% are uncertain about CSHA acceptance



Pragya Priyadarshini, Vice President at Primus Partners, stated, “As India positions itself to become the third-largest aviation market globally, our insights highlight the critical need for strategic investments in infrastructure and skilled talent. By implementing initiatives like the Common Security Hold Area (CSHA), we can significantly enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency, ensuring that our aviation sector meets increasing demands effectively and efficiently.”



As the Indian aviation sector embarks on this transformative journey, Primus Partners is dedicated to offering insights and strategies to navigate the upcoming challenges and opportunities. By adopting the CSHA model, India's airports can enhance the nation's economic growth, boost global competitiveness, and provide a more efficient and enjoyable travel experience for passengers.





